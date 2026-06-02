WWE Raw preview: King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue on Monday afternoon’s show from Paris

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints in a King of the Ring match

-Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green in a Queen of the Ring match

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Paris, France, at Accor Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday afternoon on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. This event will conclude the WWE European tour, meaning that the following week’s show will return to the usual Monday night at 7CT/8ET start time. My same-day audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).