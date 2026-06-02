NXT TV, WWE in France (reports needed), last week’s NXT grade, AJ Styles, Lex Luger, Velvet Sky, Grado, Junkyard Dog, Fred Blassie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is in Strasbourg, France, at Zénith de Strasbourg tonight. The lineup includes Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship, Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in a street fight, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Oba Femi, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, U.S. Champion Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, and Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton are also advertised.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s event in Strasbourg and all of the WWE European tour events. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lex Luger (Lawrence Pfohl) is 68.

-AJ Styles (Allen Jones) is 49.

-Velvet Sky (Jamie Lynn Szantyr) is 45.

-Grado (Graeme Stevely) is 39.

-Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) died on June 2, 1998, at age 48, in a single-car crash.

-Fred Blassie died on June 2, 2003, at age 85 due to heart and liver failure.