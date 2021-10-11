10/11 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre meet face to face, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown opening round matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,481)

Live from San Francisco, California at Chase Center

Aired October 11, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hyped the previously advertised women’s tag team match…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance carrying his giant f’n sword. McIntyre said it seemed appropriate for the Scottish Warrior to kick things off in the home of the (Golden State) Warriors. McIntyre said it might be his last chance to do it, then welcomed viewers to Monday Night Raw.

McIntyre said everyone will be talking about his WWE Championship match with Big E coming out of Crown Jewel and said it’s because he will once again become WWE Champion. McIntyre said he’s waited months for the match and it’s last chance to challenge for the title before he goes to Smackdown, so he won’t let it slip through his fingers.

WWE Champion Big E made his entrance and joined McIntyre inside the ring. He said he understands why McIntyre wants to be champion so badly. He spoke about the sweet nectar of being champion and how he let the juices drop between his nipples, which caused McIntyre to shake his head. Big E said McIntyre will never take the title from him.

McIntyre spoke about the crowd’s reaction to Big E winning the title. He said he’s proud of being WWE Champion and leading the company through uncertain times, but he is still chasing his moment. McIntyre said he would run through Big E just like he ran through Brock Lesnar and Goldberg and there’s not a damn thing that E can do about it.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance. The Usos acted like they were split on whether Big E or McIntyre would win. McIntyre wondered what they were doing on Raw. The Uso entered the ring. They said they were drafted to Smackdown, but they are now “in your city.”

The Usos said they knew Roman Reigns would beat Brock Lesnar, but they were trying to figure out who would be WWE Champion. They warned McIntyre to be careful or he could end up in the crosshairs of Roman Reigns on Smackdown. They said they also have plans for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on Smackdown. They also acknowledged that the winner of E vs. McIntyre would face Reigns at Survivor Series.

Big E stopped The Usos as they were trying to make their exit from the ring. Big E said he thought he could speak on behalf of McIntyre, who said he could not. The Usos challenged E and McIntyre to a match. As the babyfaces were speaking to one another, the Usos superkicked them both and left the ring…

Backstage, Kevin Patrick asked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods what would happen if they end up facing one another in the King of the Ring tournament semifinals. They blew him off without addressing the question and made their entrance for Woods’ match… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid opening segment that established tension between Big E and McIntyre heading into their tag match with the Usos. It’s good to see both shows taking advantage of the window before the brand split rules go back into effect. That said, it’s hard now to question whether splitting the roster is even worth it at this point. By the way, I know it’s early on the West Coast, but the crowd seemed quiet during the opening segment.

The broadcast team hyped the Big E and McIntyre vs. Usos match as being official… Ricochet made his entrance…

1. Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet in a King of the Ring first round match. A Ricochet pre-taped promo aired. He said he plans to be King Ricochet when he arrives on Smackdown. A graphic listed Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Theory for later in the show. Ricochet performed a superplex heading into a break a few minutes into the match. [C]

Woods performed a middle rope leg drop and covered Ricochet for a near fall. Woods held up Ricochet in suplex position and then dropped him into a gutbuster and covered him for another near fall. Ricochet rallied with a high kick and then hoisted him onto his shoulders and performed a cartwheel senton into a kick.

Woods rolled to ringside. Ricochet performed his flip dive over the ropes and ring post onto Woods on the floor. Ricochet returned to the ring and performed a suicide dive. Ricochet went for another suicide dive, but Woods sidestepped him and shoved him down. Woods brought Ricochet back inside the ring and performed a top rope elbow drop and scored the pin…

Xavier Woods defeated Ricochet in 10:55 to advance to the King of the Ring semifinals.

The broadcast team played up the possibility of Woods facing Kofi Kingston or Jinder Mahal in the next round…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining back and forth match. The broadcast team told the story that Woods’ lifelong dream is winning KOTR, but it would actually be better if we heard it from him in a straight forward promo.

Footage aired from last week of Randy Orton tricking AJ Styles into taking an RKO by challenging Omos into a match… Backstage, Riddle told Orton that he tried to follow Orton’s lead by challenging Omos to a match. Orton told him that he never should have challenged Omos and was on his own. Riddle wondered if they were going to get matching snakeskin speedos, then said he shouldn’t have said that and told Orton he’d see him out there later in the night…

Powell’s POV: I can’t remember the last time one of Riddle’s lines actually made me laugh.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor made their entrance for a match against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin… [C]

The broadcast team plugged how to vote to keep The Miz on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars… A graphic showed the new Raw roster and noted that the rules of the brand split will be in effect on Raw in two weeks…

2. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The entrance of Alexander and Benjamin was not televised. Ali knocked Benjamin off the apron with a kick. Mansoor performed a dive onto Benjamin at ringside. Ali went for a top rope shooting star press, but Alexander moved and Ali landed on his feet. Alexander performed a falcon arrow on Ali and pinned him.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in 1:20.

Afterward, Mansoor helped Ali to his feet. Ali shoved Mansoor to the mat and then stormed to the back without him…

Powell’s POV: Damn, this match was actually shorter than the Queen’s Crown matches on Smackdown. It was a homecoming for Mansoor, who worked the Bay Area independent scene prior to signing with WWE.

Footage aired of Shayna Baszler stomping the arms of Nia Jax, Eva Marie, and nearly doing the same to Dana Brooke if it wasn’t for that meddling Doudrop… Shayna Baszler made her entrance for the Queen’s Crown match… [C]

3. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke in a Queen’s Crown first round match. Brooke’s entrance was not televised. Brooke went for her usual handspring move, but Baszler caught her and went for her submission finisher, which Brooke avoided. Baszler blasted Brooke with a knee to the head and pinned her.

Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke in 1:25 to advance to the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Baszler will face the winner of Doudrop vs. Natalya in the semifinals. Baszler went after Brooke afterward, but the referee was able to stop her long enough for Brooke to escape…

Powell’s POV: I’m fine with Baszler’s match being brief because they are reestablishing her as a badass. But the longest of the Queen’s Crown matches thus far was Zelina Vega beating Toni Storm in 2:10 on Smackdown.

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair delivered a backstage promo. She said she didn’t care what happens with the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks match at Crown Jewel. She said she is royalty and they are all beneath her. She then decided that she hopes Banks win so that she can smack the smirk off her face (at Survivor Series)…

Riddle made his entrance for his match with Omos… [C] AJ Styles and Omos made their entrance. Riddle got a mic and told Omos that he was looking “way more swole than The Skipper (Styles).” Riddle acted like he forgot what he was talking about. “Okay, Randy, now,” Riddle yelled. Orton didn’t show up. Riddle said Orton was waiting for a codeword. Styles said Omos was going to remove Riddle’s head from his shoulders and called for the bell. Riddle started a “Randy” chant.

4. Omos (w/AJ Styles) vs. Riddle. Riddle slid to ringside to take a shot at Styles. Omos pulled him back inside the ring and chokeslammed him. Omos put a boot over Riddle, but Styles said they weren’t finished with Riddle yet.

[Hour Two] Styles recalled Omos telling him about taking karate in the second grade and told him to roundhouse Riddle, which Omos did. Styles had production replay the kick first in regular speed and then in slow-motion. Styles called for the “CB” and then Omos gave him a choke bomb and pinned Riddle while placing a foot on him.

Omos defeated Riddle in 2:30.

Afterward, Styles said Omos was finished with Riddle, but he was not. Randy Orton’s entrance music played. When Orton didn’t come out, Styles had Omos stand guard on the opposite side of the ring while he faced the stage. Orton showed up in the ring behind Styles and dropped him with an RKO, then ran away before Omos could get to him. Riddle was giddy about this development…

Powell’s POV: Styles being the easily outsmarted goofball is good for a chuckle, but I’d still like to see him turn babyface and regain 50 IQ points.

Backstage, McIntyre was upset with Big E, who said they would beat the brakes off of the Usos if they figured out their problems. E asked McIntyre to let bygones be bygones for one night. The duo ended up doing a MegaPowers handshake… Bobby Lashley made his entrance… An ad aired for Friday’s supersized Smackdown on FS1… [C]

Imagery from San Francisco’s sports teams was shown… A video package recapped the Lashley and Goldberg feud…