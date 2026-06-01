Wrestling Open RI “Episode 53” results (6/1): Vetter’s review of a Rumble to become No. 1 contender to the Wrestling Open Championship, Max Caster and Vargas vs. Bobby Orlando and Eye Black Jack

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 53”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 1, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 150. Paul Crockett, Jake Gray, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Rain Conway vs. Erik Chacha in a spotlight match. Ref Robinson provided solo commentary on this one. Chacha got an early rollup, and he hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall. Rain threw Chacha’s knee into the turnbuckles, and he began targeting the damaged leg. The crowd rallied for Chacha. Rain grapevined the leg. Chacha went for his running knee, but Rain caught the leg, rolled through and applied a submission hold, and Chacha tapped out! Conway’s winning streak continues!

Rain Conway defeated Erik Chacha at 4:49

* Footage aired of the feud between Max Caster and Bobby Orlando. Crockett and Gray provided commentary for the main show.

2. Max Caster and Vargas vs. Bobby Orlando and Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Again, “the Dominican Destroyer” Vargas has the body type and wrestling style of Umaga. He easily shoved Orlando to the mat at the bell. Bobby hit a punch that Vargas no-sold. Vargas hit a double shoulder tackle at 3:00. Caster tagged in for the first time, and he stomped on Jack. Jack hit a back-body drop on Max for a nearfall. Max hit some suplexes, but Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 4:30.

Vargas hit a spinning Samoan Drop on Jack for a nearfall, and he walked across Jack’s lower back. Max worked over Jack while he taunted Bobby. Max hit a clothesline and applied a leg lock around Jack’s neck at 8:00. Vargas hit a headbutt, and he dropped all his weight across Jack’s stomach. Jack hit a back suplex on Max right at the 10:00 call, and they were both down. Bobby got the hot tag, so Max fled and tagged out to Vargas! Bobby nailed a superkick on the big man, but Vargas was only staggered.

Bobby hit some clotheslines in the corner. Bobby hit a top-rope missile dropkick, but Vargas still didn’t go down! Bobby hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:30. Orlando set up for an elbow drop, but Max pushed him off the ropes. Max grabbed his clipboard, but Jack nailed a Pounce on Max! Jack hit a superkick on Vargas. The babyfaces hit stereo superkicks. Bobby hit his Athena-style flying stunner! Jack hit his frog splash, and Bobby jumped on Vargas for the pin. That was a pretty hot main show opener.

Bobby Orlando and Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Vargas and Max Caster at 12:33.

* Jack headed to the back. Bobby got on the mic. He’s facing MJF this Friday! He sat on a chair and talked about the “love and support you guys give me every single week here.” The crowd chanted for him. He said that Cranston is “my home.” He talked about coming up in the Create A Pro system… just like MJF and Max Caster. He has never competed against MJF! He said Friedman is “the top dog, but I’m the underdog.” Max “embraced cheating, lying, and being a scumbag.” He said he’s waited 10 years for this match.

* Sammy Diaz came to the ring… he has “revealing evidence” that will “prove” that Smart Mark Sterling is faking his injuries! He’s dressed to wrestle, and he took the mic. Four guys carried Sterling to the ring on a makeshift gurney! He has his right arm in a brace and a breathing tube in his nose! He used a walker in the ring. (Sterling strangely did not need any of this a night ago in WrestlePro in New Jersey!) Sterling called his “private physician” to the ring to give him a checkup.

The guy wore a lab coat and a tie, and he looked a bit like 1990s-era Bob Backlund, with short hair. (I can’t help myself, I’m enjoying this, and I don’t usually like silliness, but this is working for me.) The doctor checked on Sterling’s breathing. The doctor told Sterling he should leave the ring for his own health and safety. We saw footage with Sammy, where he spied on Bryce Donvan, VSK, and Sterling throwing around a football! No injuries! Sterling got to his feet and showed he didn’t need a cane or a walker! The doctor attacked Sammy from behind! Ichiban ran to the ring to make the save, and he hit his “One!” punches on the doctor! Sammy got on the mic and told Sterling they have a match this Friday. Sammy and Ichiban have a mystery partner to take on Sterling, Bryce Donovan, and Vinny “VSK” Scalice!

3. Liviyah vs. Nessa Ferrari. Nessa is new, and I’ve compared her to a younger Daria Rae — they look a lot alike. Also, she’s reminding me today of WWE’s Victoria (TNA’s Tara). A loud pop for area native Liviyah. They locked up and appear to both be about 5’8″. Liviyah dropped her with a shoulder tackle, and she slammed Nessa face-first to the mat. She hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Nessa hit running knees to Liv’s back as Liv was in the ropes at 2:30, and she pushed her foot into Liv’s throat.

Nessa hit some Yes Kicks and a Meteora for a nearfall. She hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 4:00. Crockett talked about Liviyah’s surprising loss to the monster Sammi Chaos last Thursday in the women’s title tournament. Nessa hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a Samoan Drop at 5:30, and they were both down. Liviyah hit some clotheslines and a suplex, then her implant DDT for the pin. That topped expectations; I think that is the third or fourth match I’ve seen from Nessa, who clearly has some athletic background. Crockett said she’s had maybe 10 matches overall.

Liviyah defeated Nessa Ferrari at 6:12.

* Liviyah got on the mic and talked about her feud with Kylie Alexa. “I’ve been here since (some mean comments), but where is she?” Liv said. She challenged Alexa to another match.

* Footage aired of Bear Bronson winning the Wrestling Open title last Monday to conclude a tournament. Bronson came to the ring. He’s not dressed to wrestle, and he carried the belt in his right hand. He headed into the crowd to celebrate with the fans, as people surrounded him and chanted, “Bear! Bear!” Bronson noted that exactly one year ago today, he became a free agent. “Since then, everything has changed. You have all been there for me,” Bronson said. He’s had 160 matches in the past two years.

“I’m so humbled and so proud to stand here and hold this,” Bronson told the fans. He said it’s an honor to say he’s the Wrestling Open champion. He again thanked the fans. “You accepted me; you embraced me.” He said Wrestling Open officials never tried to change a single thing about him. He also thanked Dustin Waller for the great match they had last Monday. Bronson then called Bobby Casale to the ring. Casale cautiously approached. (Casale, who has an MMA background, just had a head-turning match against Tim Thatcher).

Bronson said he’s been watching Casale since his first day of training, and he put Casale over for “putting in the work.” He said Bobby is the future of wrestling. Bear told Casale he needs to leave the Stetson Ranch, and the fans chanted, “Leave the Ranch!” That brought out “Wonderboy” Brian Morris, who had his tag title belt over his shoulder. He tried to cut off any discussion of Casale leaving the Ranch. Bear told Morris that he’s going “to kill you,” and Morris cautiously backed up! Morris vowed that Steven Stetson would beat Bronson for the title this Thursday! Morris got in Casale’s face and told him he needs to win or he’s gone. Bronson concluded this (long!) segment, telling Casale that he could listen to him (Morris) or he could listen to them (the fans!)

4) A 12-man Rumble. The participants were all revealed on their Twitter/X page. (From “the Righteous,” we have Dutch but no Vincent!) Drawing No. 1, of course, is Ichiban! “He’s always Number one!” Crockett said. Vinny “VSK” Scalice (w/Sterling) drew No. 2, and Sterling’s arm brace is gone now! Good reversals, and Ichiban marched from one corner to the next, slamming VSK’s head on the top turnbuckle. Bryce Donovan drew No. 3 at 2:00 even. Crockett wondered if this was a setup that the Verdict came out together so early on. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam, and the crowd loudly booed him.

Sammy Diaz was No. 4 at 4:00 (give them credit for running accurate two-minute intervals!) Diaz hit a moonsault. So, this looked a bit like a tag match. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri on Bryce, but Bryce hit a clothesline on Ichiban, and suddenly all four were down. The seven-foot Brody King clone Oxx Adams was No. 5. Gray noted that Oxx has slimmed down a bit; Crockett said that makes him more dangerous. Oxx got Ichiban over the top rope, but Ichiban held on, so Oxx tossed Ichiban across the ring onto the Verdict! Dutch drew No. 6 at 8:00. (Seriously, how does he kayfabe get in this? Shouldn’t you have a win-loss record here to earn to be in this?)

Dutch marched into the ring, got into Oxx’s face, and they traded punches! Dutch hit a Black Hole Slam! Dutch tossed Oxx at 9:22! Our first elimination! Oxx was shocked that just happened! Bobby Casale was No. 7 at 10:00, and the fans again chanted, “Leave the Ranch!” Casale and Dutch traded punches! Brian Morris was No. 8 at 12:00; he charged into the ring and dropkicked Dutch off the apron to the floor! Casale and Morris argued, as Crockett pointed out that Casale did the hard work of getting Dutch on the apron to begin with. So, we have SIX in the ring.

WWE ID prospect and Evolve champion Aaron Rourke was No. 9 at 14:00! He hit a fallaway slam and was fired up! He hit a Lungblower to Bryce’s chest and nearly flipped Donovan out, but Vinny made the save. The Verdict hit a team slam on Rourke. WWE ID prospect Marcus Mathers was No. 10 at 16:00. Gray noted that Mathers had toured Japan for Dragongate since he was last here. Mathers and Rourke hit some team moves, and they hugged! The commentators noted that we have all teams in the ring right now! VSK pulled on Ichiban’s mask and flipped him to the floor at 17:03!

Diaz clotheslined VSK to the floor. Bryce tossed Sammy to the floor! VSK and Sammy brawled to the back. Kylon King was No. 11 at 18:00, and he hit a German Suplex on Rourke. He hit a German Suplex on Bryce! Kylon slammed Marcus onto Rourke, then Kylon hit a double suplex on them! Nice! The cowboy Corey Duke is our final entrant (No. 12) — he’s actually 15 seconds early! — and he charged at Kylon, and they brawled. Casale hit a powerbomb on Mathers. Rourke hit a superkick on Donovan. Those two fought onto the apron and traded punches. Mathers accidentally kicked Rourke to the floor! Mathers was distraught! Kylon snuck up and flipped out Mathers! Rourke and Mathers jawed on the floor, as Aaron was livid!

Kylon got a chair. However, Duke hit a DVD to flip Kylon out! We are down to FOUR. Duke hit some punches on Morris, then on Casale. Casale accidentally hit a roundhouse kick on Morris at 23:00; the commentators agreed it was an accident! Duke flipped out Morris; Casale backed away, and he made NO effort to save Morris! Donovan kicked the ropes to crotch Duke, then he chokeslammed him onto the apron, and Duke fell to the floor. It is just Casale vs. Bryce! They traded punches. Bobby hit a suplex, and they fought against the ropes.

They charged at each other, collided shoulders, and both collapsed at 26:00. Casale applied a rear-naked choke, but Bryce escaped. They fought on the apron. Crockett noted this is likely Bobby’s first-ever Rumble match. They traded spin kicks on the apron, and Bryce hit a low-blow uppercut! Bryce got into the ring and hit a flying Superman Punch, but Bobby held onto the ropes! They fought on the ropes in the corner! Crockett noted how dangerous this was for both competitors.

They got back into the middle of the ring, where Bryce hit a chokeslam at 29:00. The crowd was fully behind Casale, and that made Bryce irate! Bryce piefaced Bobby and yelled at him, and unloaded some forearm strikes. Casale hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. Bryce hit a superkick and a Black Hole Slam at 31:00, but Bobby popped to his feet! Casale hit an Angle Slam, and he tossed out Bryce! WOW! What a match. Bear Bronson emerged from the back, holding his title belt, as he shouted at Casale. What a finish.

Bobby Casale won a 12-man Rumble at 31:26.

Final Thoughts: I’ve written this before, but Wrestling Open is absolutely on fire. This is consistently the best wrestling show every Monday night; I said what I said. I don’t use the word “flawless” lightly — but that was a flawlessly booked Rumble. Wow. So many storylines in play there. Different teams battling. The simmering tension in the Stetson Ranch. The rise of Casale. The Verdict just rolling over everyone. Dutch having a big debut. The accidental kick by Mathers reigniting tension with Rourke. Kylon and Duke continuing their new feud. There really were no ‘wasted’ entrants in that match; every wrestler had a purpose. I’ve seen bad Rumbles; this was an exceptional Rumble.

Sure, the rest of the show was lighter on action than normal, but I’m okay with it. Bear’s speech earlier planted seeds for the crowd to rally behind the rising star Casale. Seriously, Casale had a tremendous match a couple of weeks ago against Tim Thatcher that had me fully believing Casale was about to earn an ID contract. He really feels that close. We also had good promos from Liviyah, some heartfelt remarks from Bronson, and likewise heartfelt words from Orlando. I have no problem with the mix of storylines and wrestling tonight.

I simply can’t explain why some comedy has me reaching for fast-forward, and some comedy clicks…. but the Sterling stuff worked for me. The increasing severity of Mark’s injuries in recent weeks has been comical. I truly cannot imagine someone is paying for IWTV and not watching this product — this week alone we had two current ID wrestlers (Rourke, Mathers), a former ID prospect (Donovan), a current AEW wrestler (Caster), a former AEW wrestler (VSK), an NWA wrestler (Liviyah), two current TNA wrestlers (Bronson and Dutch) and a guy who had a recent WWE tryout (Eye Black Jack). I’ll add that VSK and Bryce just posted that they had a TNA Xplosion match.

A tremendous two hours of wrestling that really rewards faithful viewers, and storylines that don’t insult fans, either. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Tuesday morning.