AEW Dynamite rating for the Double or Nothing fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 704,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 613,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Nice increases from the prior week. Dynamite ran against an NHL playoff game, but the show benefited from not having to face an NBA playoff game. That won’t be the case this week or next week, as Dynamite will air opposite game one and game four of the NBA Finals.

Last Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 544,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on May 28, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 636,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double or Nothing fallout show.