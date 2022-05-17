What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: ROH Pure Championship match featured on tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

May 17, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship

-Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura, and Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge, and Blake Li

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee

-Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

-“Bear Country” Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson vs. “Work Horsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura

-Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

-Angelico and Jora Johl vs. Baron Black and Anthony Catena

-Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.