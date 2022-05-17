What's happening...

WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: Two matches advertised

May 17, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday, June 5 in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Asuka beat Becky Lynch in a No. 1 contenders match on Raw to earn her title shot. I’m still wondering if they will add Lynch to the match given that there’s no current issue between Belair and Asuka. The event will stream live on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) and will also be available as a pay-per-view.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.