WWE Raw rating: The brand’s Bash in Berlin go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.796 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.641 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.50 rating.

Powell’s POV: Good numbers for Raw heading into Bash in Berlin. The three hours of Raw delivered 1.848 million viewers, 1.889 million viewers, and 1.652 million viewers. One year earlier, the August 28, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.677 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WWE Payback go-home show.