NXT Takeover: In Your House lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: In Your House event that will be held on Sunday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title

-Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

Powell’s POV: The Cole vs. Dream match will likely be a cinematic, as William Regal indicated that he would find a special location for the match. Join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover on Sunday night as the show streams live on WWE Network at 6CT/7ET.



