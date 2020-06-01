WWE launches free version of WWE Network, includes weekly Raw post show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the free WWE Network tier.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of WWE Network, the company’s award-winning digital streaming service, unlocking a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles now available for free, no credit card required.

The Free Version of WWE Network includes:

New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw

Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

WWE Network’s Free Version is available now…no credit card required. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

Powell’s POV: This has been in the works for quite some time. It remains to be seen if WWE will introduce an additional pay tier, which was clearly in the works at one time.



