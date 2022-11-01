NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Gabbi Tuft, LA Knight, Bobby Heenan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gabbi Tuft, who worked as Tyler Reks in WWE, is 44.

-LA Knight (Shaun Ricker) is 40.

-The late, great Bobby Heenan (Raymond Louis Heenan) was born on November 1, 1944. He died on September 17, 2017 following a long battle with throat cancer.