10/31 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora, Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin, Diamante vs. Madison Rayne, Danhausen vs. QT Marshall, Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus, Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 87)

Taped October 26, 2022 in Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena

Streamed October 31, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Tony Schiavone welcomed us to the Halloween edition of Elevation. Schiavone was joined on commentary by Matt Menard and Paul Wight. Wight said he has missed Tony. Dasha Gonzalez was the ring announcer. The on screen graphics were Halloween themed,

1. Madison Rayne vs. Diamante. Both women received televised entrances. Diamante got the early advantage with a neckbreaker on the middle rope. Diamante kept the pressure on and worked on Rayne’s back. Diamante attempted a cazadora which was reversed by Rayne. Rayne with a backslide and then floated over and held Diamante’s shoulder to the mat.

Madison Rayne defeated Diamante by pinfall in 3:12.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Mostly all Diamante before Rayne got a quick pin.

A video package aired on The Embassy and Powerhouse Hobbs attacking Wardlow and Samoa Joe this past Friday on Rampage. Joe will be facing Brian Cage on Dynamite this week with the ROH TV Title on the line.

2. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Kazarian had control of the match until Titus came back with a standing dropkick. Titus followed up with a belly-to-belly suplex and then lifted up Kazarian by his arms and slammed him to the mat for a near fall. Kazarian came back with a guillotine leg drop which caused Titus to roll to the ring apron. Kazarian caught Titus with another leg drop and then sent Titus back into the ring with a slingshot cutter which was enough to get the win.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus by pinfall in 3:35.

Bailin’s Breakdown: I expected a little more out of this match. It wasn’t bad by any means, just too short for the two men involved.

Lexy Nair was backstage with QT Marshall who is facing Danhausen in Danhausen’ s special Halloween main event. Nair asked Marshall why the Factory wasn’t with him and Marshall asked Nair why she was dressed as a witch and then spoke bad about Halloween until Danhausen stepped out of a locker. Danhausen bragged about throwing Marshall out of the Grand Slam battle royal and said he must prepare for his main event and stepped back into the locker.

3. Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue. Blue went for her finisher early but Hogan was able to escape before it was fully locked in. A short while later Blue attempted Skyfall again but rolled through and held on for a 2 count. Blue countered the pin attempt and got a near fall of her own. Blue missed a kick and Hogan countered with one of her own. Hogan then hooked Blue by her arm and leg and swung her down to the mat and got the pinfall.

Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue by pinfall in 2:05.

Bailin’s Breakdown: I don’t know what AEW is doing with Skye Blue but just as she shouldn’t be winning 2-minute showcases she shouldn’t be losing 2-minute matches either.

4. Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin.Martin had the early advantage and went for the Nosedive but Cutler fell into the ropes knocking Martin down. Cutler dropped Martin again with a shoulder tackle then dropped an elbow onto Martin. Cutler went for another elbow drop but missed. A couple of moments later Martin connected with the Nosedive and got the pinfall victory.

Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler by submission in 2:05.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A quick showcase win for Martin.

5. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Kai caught Athena with kicks in the early portion of the match. Athena started to get frustrated and mounted punches on Kai. Later, Athena dropped Kai on the ring apron with a uranage. Athena then climbed the top rope and came off with the O face on Kai and pinned her.

Athena defeated Janai Kai by pinfall in 2:30.

After the match, Athena kicked Kai out of the ring and posed.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Is Athena on the verge of a turn? Was her match on Elevation with Jody Threat a couple of weeks ago what set those wheels in motion? There was no foreshadowing of a turn prior to that match so I was a little surprised to see Athena’s more aggressive attitude continue this week.

6. Anthony Young, Victor Andrews and Patton vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.Cassidy, Taylor and Beretta dominated the match. Finish came with Beretta and Taylor lifting up Young for a double chokeslam but instead, lifting him into the arms of Cassidy for a triple powerbomb and the win.

Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated Anthony Young, Victor Andrews and Patton by pinfall in 3:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Not much to this other than to get Best Friends and OC in front of the fans.

7. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins. The finish came when Ortiz and Kingston dropped Hawkins with a Russian Leg sweep/clothesline combo. Kingston then locked in the stretch muffler and Hawkins tapped immediately.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins by submission in 1:30.

After the match Kingston continued to attack Hawkins and Keller. Ortiz tried to stop Kingston but the fans kept chanting for Kingston. Ortiz put his hands up to give up so Kingston DDT’d Keller. The fans chanted for one more time so Kingston obliged and then left the ring. He seemed upset at Ortiz for stopping him.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Kingston’s aggressiveness after his matches continues to show.

8. Jade Cargill (w/Leila Grey) vs. Trish Adora. Cargill hit Adora with multiple punches and kicks and elbows. Cargill then hit Adora with a big boot and lifted her up for Jaded and the pinfall.

Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora by pinfall in 1:50.

After the match Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero came out to mess with Cargill. Cargill and Grey chased them to the back.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominant win for Cargill who is now 40-0. I have been enjoying this storyline between Cargill and Rose as Rose has been the first to really get under Cargill’s skin. The eventual match between the two women should be good as well.

9. QT Marshall vs. Danhausen.The match started slow with Marshall stalling then after locking up Marshall and Danhausen traded arm bars and hammerlocks. After trading chops Danhausen started to get the upper hand and caught Marshall with a huracanrana off the middle rope. Marshall backed off into the corner and as Danhausen followed he was met with a knee to the gut. Marshall’s momentum was short-lived with Danhausen able to overcome all of Marshall’s offense. Marshall eventually connected with a backbreaker and began to work over Danhausen.

Marshall then lifted Danhausen for a vertical suplex and dropped a trio of elbows to Danhausen’ s chest. Marshall grabbed Danhausen’ s cape and put it on and walked around the ring before spitting in it and throwing it. Danhausen recovered and caught Marshall with a Northern Lights suplex. Marshall came back and knocked Danhausen out of the ring. With Danhausen on the floor Lee Johnson came out and started to cheer Danhausen on. Marshall came to the floor and asked Johnson what he was doing. When Marshall turned around, he was hit with a cutter from Danhausen. Danhausen sent Marshall back into the ring but as Danhausen went to get back into the ring himself, Johnson grabbed him and threw him into the ring post and back into the ring. Back in the ring Marshall hit the Diamond Cutter and pinned Danhausen.

QT Marshall defeated Danhausen by pinfall in 9:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: The match was fine for what it was. I don’t think anyone had Lee Johnson on their bingo cards tonight so that was mildly surprising. At the same time adding Johnson to The Factory doesn’t all of a sudden make them a faction to be feared. I’m willing to see where this goes though. As I said last week Marshall can go in the ring so letting get a win every now and then isn’t a bad thing. I don’t think this match needed 9 minutes to tell the story they wanted to tell though.

An interesting show overall tonight. None of the matches were must-see but nothing was particularly bad either. What we did get tonight was a lot of minor storyline support which is a vast improvement over previous weeks and months and Elevation. The only thing I really question is why would this episode be the longest they have had in months and air it on Halloween when even less people will be watching. Episode 87 clocked in at 54 minutes and 45 seconds.

One final note, I will once again be heading to Dynamite this week in Baltimore, so I will once again have Elevation spoilers for those interested on Thursday in addition to my weekly report.