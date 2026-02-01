AEW Collision results (1/31): McNeil’s review of Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the TNT Title, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

AEW Collision (Episode 130)

Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington

Simulcast live January 31, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary. Schiavone and McGuinness ran down the matches scheduled for tonight’s Collision…

1. Darby Allin vs. Clark Connors. As Allin skateboarded to the ring, Connors, who was hiding behind the barricade, caught him with a spear to gain the early advantage. Connors kept the pressure on in the ring until Allin caught him with a sunset flip for a near fall.

Allin attempted to head to the top rope, but Connors shoved him off by grabbing his foot from underneath him. On the outside, Connors threw Allin into the barricade. With Allin draped on the apron, Connors slammed his head onto the edge of the apron. Connors continued the attack on the floor, dropping Allin lower back-first onto the barricade, then again onto the apron before the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Connors was still firmly in control. Allin tried to mount a comeback, but Connors cut him off by spearing him out of the ring. Outside again, Connors sent Allin into the steel steps. He attempted a belly-to-belly suplex onto the steps, but Allin raked the eyes to escape. Allin then launched a missile dropkick from the steps and beat the count back into the ring before diving over the top rope onto Connors.

Back inside, Allin tried to suplex Connors off the top rope, but Connors reversed into a sunset flip and followed up with a spear. Connors remained in control until Allin managed to lock in the Scorpion Death Lock for the win.

Darby Allin defeated Clark Connors via submission in 11:51

After the match, Allin grabbed the mic and told the production crew to cut the music. He said he won the war with the Death Riders, and noted that in 2025 he stood on top of Mount Everest. Allin said that in 2026, he plans on standing on top of AEW.

Before he could say much more, Gabe Kidd attacked him from behind. On the outside, Kidd and Connors used the steel steps as weapons, slamming Allin chest-first into them. They then placed the steps on top of Allin while Kidd picked up the microphone.

Kidd said he wasn’t out there on Death Riders business, but on Gabe Kidd business. He told Allin that wherever he goes, he will follow him, until it’s written that Gabe Kidd ended Darby Allin. Kidd and Connors then spit on Allin before leaving through the crowd.

Chris’s Take: Connors came out aggressive right from the start with the spear on the floor, and that set the tone for most of the match. He controlled the majority of the offense and did a good job keeping Allin grounded with the ringside attacks. Allin’s burst of offense near the end, especially the missile dropkick off the steps and the dive to the outside, gave the match some needed momentum. This was a solid opener that played to both guys’ strengths, with Connors looking dangerous and Allin fighting from underneath. The post-match angle with Gabe Kidd attacking Allin and delivering the message that he’s coming for him in 2026 added an extra layer to the segment and set up what looks like a major feud going forward.

Back at the desk, Schiavone and McGuinness ran down what was still to come on the rest of the show…

A video package then aired highlighting the feud between the Babes of Wrath and the Sisters of Sin… [C]

A backstage promo aired featuring the AEW World Trios Champions “Speedball” Mike Bailey and “The Jet” Kevin Knight. They addressed the Don Callis Family, saying they heard the group was looking for gold. Bailey and Knight noted that since they’re the new trios champions, if the Callis Family is looking for a fight, they won’t be hard to find…

2. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier (w/Myron Reed) vs. “CRU” Lio Rush and Action Andretti (w/Lacey Lane). Rush and Xavier started things off by locking up in the middle of the ring. The two traded some technical offense early before picking up the pace. Xavier caught Rush with a dropkick for a one count.

Rush attempted to tag out to Andretti, but ended up in the wrong corner. Xavier took advantage and made the tag to Wentz. Wentz came in and hit Rush with a Bronco Buster. Rush was eventually able to reach his corner and tag in Andretti.

At one point, Rush and Andretti double-teamed Wentz, with Andretti taking him down with a drop toe-hold. CRU took a moment to regroup on the outside, but Wentz made the tag to Xavier. The Rascalz followed up with stereo dives over the top rope onto CRU on the floor. Back from the break, Xavier was taking a beating from both Rush and Andretti. Xavier fired back with a series of kicks to create separation and made the tag to Wentz, as Rush tagged Andretti back in.

Wentz hit Andretti with a snapmare before tagging Xavier back into the match. All four competitors ended up in the ring during a chaotic sequence until CRU knocked The Rascalz to the outside. The action spilled to the floor with both teams trading high-flying offense. Andretti scored a near fall on Xavier. CRU attempted a double-team suplex, but Wentz broke it up and kicked both members of CRU. Moments later, The Rascalz connected with assisted dropkicks to take control. With Wentz as the legal man and Andretti down on the mat, The Rascalz hit the High Flying Flame to score the win.

“The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier defeated “CRU” Lio Rush and Action Andretti via pinfall in 11:44.

Chris’s Take: This was a fun, fast-paced tag match that gave both teams a chance to show off their athleticism. Rush and Andretti worked well together as a unit, but The Rascalz’ double-team offense and high-flying moves stood out down the stretch. The finish was strong, and the win keeps The Rascalz looking like a team to watch going forward.

A video package aired featuring Jamie Hayter speaking to Alex Windsor. Hayter said that the two of them are very different, but they both know what they want, what they’re worth, and what they don’t like. She said they don’t like people who are too afraid to fight, and that doesn’t describe either of them.

Hayter told Windsor that she’s bounced from tag partner to tag partner, always getting close but never quite getting there. Hayter said that’s all about to change. Windsor responded by telling Hayter, “Alright, let’s have some fun then”… [C]

Jon Moxley was shown backstage delivering a promo. He said there are very few people in wrestling that he can truly relate to, and Konosuke Takeshita is one of them, because Takeshita doesn’t necessarily want to be champion but he chases the best competition.

Moxley said the two of them understand each other. He noted that he knows Takeshita had nothing to do with him getting jumped on Dynamite. Moxley said he doesn’t want this to turn into a full-on gang war, because that’s the kind of thing the Death Riders do for fun. He said he knows what motivates guys like Don Callis, and he knows what motivates Takeshita.

Moxley said what motivates him is simple, because he was beaten by Takeshita in the Continental Classic, he wants that one back and he wants it back real bad…

3. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Gino Medina and Lady Bird Monroe. Cassidy and Medina started things off. Cassidy ran the ropes and knocked Medina down, but Medina popped right back up. Cassidy, with his hands in his pockets, hit Medina with a shotgun dropkick.

Monroe then tagged in, and Cassidy delivered his light kicks with his hands still in his pockets before tagging in Storm. Storm took over and hit Monroe with a missile dropkick. Cassidy followed up by sliding through the ropes to take out Medina on the outside.

Storm then hit Medina with a tornado DDT, and Cassidy followed with a spinning DDT. Storm pushed Medina into the center of the ring, allowing Cassidy to finish things with the Orange Punch for the win.

Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm defeated Gino Medina and Lady Bird Monroe via pinfall in 01:45.

After the match, Wheeler Yuta hit the ring and attacked Cassidy. Storm tried to pull him off, but Yuta turned his attention to her and Storm slapped him. Marina Shafir then entered the ring and took Storm down.

On the outside, Shafir threw Storm into the barricade while Cassidy fired back in the ring with punches on Yuta. Shafir returned and kicked Cassidy with a running knee before she and Yuta stomped him down.

Yuta grabbed the microphone and said he wanted to conduct an “interview” with Cassidy, while Shafir held Cassidy in a full nelson. Cassidy responded by telling Yuta that he couldn’t hear him through all of his “garbage hair.”

Yuta then grabbed a pair of scissors from ringside and attempted to cut Cassidy’s hair, but Storm rushed back in and stopped him, sending Yuta and Shafir retreating up the aisle. After the attack, Storm challenged Yuta and Shafir to a mixed tag team match at Grand Slam Australia, with a hair vs. hair stipulation.

Chris’s Take: This was a short showcase match for Cassidy and Storm, with Cassidy mixing in his usual pocket offense before the quick finish with the Orange Punch. The match itself wasn’t meant to be competitive, but it did its job in giving the babyfaces a win. The real focus came after, with Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir attacking both Cassidy and Storm. Yuta trying to cut Cassidy’s hair added an extra level of heat to the segment, especially with Storm challenging them to a mixed tag team hair vs. hair match at Grand Slam Australia.

Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed Eddie Kingston and Ortiz along with “The Grizzled Young Vets” Zack Gibson and James Drake. Kingston said there wasn’t much point to any of this because they’ve all already beaten each other up. The Grizzled Young Vets told Kingston that he couldn’t walk a mile in their shoes. Kingston fired back that they don’t know where he’s been or what he’s gone through. Kingston then challenged them to settle it next Saturday on Collision in a parking lot fight.

The segment took a turn when Big Bill and Bryan Keith suddenly attacked Kingston and Ortiz. The Grizzled Young Vets looked on and said it’s not that hard to find people who don’t like them. They then handed Bill and Keith a wad of cash, seemingly paying them for the attack…

The commentary team then hyped up the next match for the TNT Championship, showing a video package highlighting the feud between TNT Champion Mark Briscoe and Tommaso Ciampa heading into the title bout…

4. TNT Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa. Briscoe and Ciampa shook hands in the middle of the ring before immediately engaging in a stiff lock-up.

[Hour Two] The two traded holds early on, with neither man able to gain a clear advantage. Both wrestlers looked technically sound in the opening moments. The pace picked up as the two began trading punches and chops in the center of the ring. Briscoe connected with a kick to the side of Ciampa’s head, knocking him to the floor, then followed with a dive over the top rope to the outside.

On the floor, Ciampa and Briscoe continued exchanging chops before taking the fight back into the ring. Briscoe hit Ciampa with a suplex and covered him for a two count. Briscoe stayed on the attack until Ciampa reversed him into the corner and fired back with more chops.

Briscoe tried to suplex Ciampa from the apron, but Ciampa blocked it. Still on the apron, Ciampa countered with a Psycho Driller onto the apron heading into the PIP. [C]

Back from the break, about ten minutes had gone by and the announcers noted there were roughly 10 minutes remaining. The two continued trading chops, and Briscoe connected with a running clothesline. Briscoe whipped Ciampa into the corner and followed with another clothesline.

Briscoe sent Ciampa to the outside and charged through the middle ropes with a running dropkick. From the apron, Briscoe took Ciampa down again before the action returned to the ring. As Briscoe tried to re-enter through the middle rope, Ciampa caught him with a DDT.

The fight moved to the top rope, where Briscoe managed to lay Ciampa out and hit a Froggy Bow for a near fall. Moments later, Ciampa answered back from the ropes by hitting Briscoe with a Psycho Driver.

Later, Briscoe set up a table on the floor, but Ciampa cut off his momentum. Ciampa ended up standing on the table until Briscoe climbed to the top rope and leapt off, crashing down onto Ciampa and sending both men through the table.

Back inside the ring, the two men traded slaps and forearms. Ciampa dropped the knee pad, but Briscoe responded with another Froggy Bow. Briscoe went for the Jay Driller, but Ciampa reversed it into a German suplex. Ciampa then connected with a knee strike to the face to finish Briscoe and then pinned Briscoe.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mark Briscoe via pinfall in 18:40 for the TNT Championship

After the match, Briscoe shook Ciampa’s hand and raised his arm in victory, showing respect following the title change. As Ciampa celebrated on the turnbuckles, Kyle Fletcher appeared at the top of the ramp applauding him in a mocking clap then pointing at the Ciampa telling him the championship is his. [C]

Chris’s Take: This was a hard-hitting, physical TNT Title match with both men showing a lot of respect for each other from the opening handshake all the way through the closing stretch. They mixed stiff chops and strikes with big near falls, and the table spot on the outside was a major moment that brought the crowd up. Ciampa and Briscoe both came across as tough and evenly matched, which made the title change feel meaningful. The crowd chanting “You deserve it” after Ciampa’s win was a strong touch and showed how invested they were in the moment. Briscoe shaking Ciampa’s hand and raising his arm afterward was a great show of sportsmanship, but Kyle Fletcher appearing on the stage mock applauding and pointing at the TNT Championship made it clear Ciampa may not have long to celebrate. Overall, this felt like a big championship match that delivered on intensity, respect, and the start of what looks like the next challenge for the new champion.

Backstage, members of the Don Callis Family were shown attacking crew personnel in the background. Josh Alexander addressed Jon Moxley, telling him to mind his damn business. Alexander said that Takeshita owes everything he has to Don Callis. Alexander also called out Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega, who also have issues with the Callis Family, making it clear the group has no shortage of enemies…

5. Kazuchika Okada (w/Rocky Romero) vs. Adam Priest (w/Tommy Billington) for the AEW International Championship. Okada attacked Priest before the bell even rang. Okada toyed with him early, slamming Priest onto the canvas twice. On the third attempt, Priest countered and surprised Okada with a quick roll-up, giving him a brief burst of momentum. Priest followed up by backing Okada into the corner and hitting him with a big chop, then connecting with an uppercut in another corner. Okada responded by placing Priest on the top turnbuckle and dropkicking him to the floor.

Okada then played up an apparent knee injury to distract the referee, allowing Romero to strike Priest on the outside heading into a PIP. [C] Okada was back in control. Priest managed to fire back with some strikes and even connected with a German suplex. Okada rolled to the outside to distract the referee, and Romero tried to get involved again, but Priest saw it coming and took him down, sending Romero to the ground. Okada and Priest continued fighting on the floor before Priest rolled Okada back into the ring.

Priest went up top and hit an Alabama Jam for a near fall. He then locked Okada in a Figure Four in the middle of the ring, but Okada was able to crawl to the ropes for the break. Okada answered with a dropkick, but Priest nearly scored the upset with another quick roll-up for a close near fall. In the end, Okada connected with the Rainmaker on Priest to pick up the win.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Adam Priest via pinfall in 10:38 to retain the AEW International Championship.

Chris’s Take: This was a solid showcase match for Okada, but Priest got more offense in than expected and had a few believable near falls. The early roll up and later German suplex helped Priest look competitive, and the figure-four in the middle of the ring was a nice moment that gave the match some drama. This did a good job of giving Okada a win while letting Priest come out looking tough in defeat.

Backstage, Lexy Nair was with The Rascalz. They said their win tonight was amazing and mentioned that they were in the parking lot celebrating earlier, adding that they really enjoy parking lots.

Eddie Kingston then walked into the frame and called out The Grizzled Young Vets, along with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Kingston challenged them to an eight-man parking lot brawl, teaming up with Ortiz and The Rascalz against The Grizzled Young Vets, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith…

Schiavone and McGuinness talked about the current AEW World Title landscape before a video package aired recapping the ongoing world championship picture. Schiavone and McGuinness also promoted this Wednesday’s Dynamite, highlighting the AEW World Championship Eliminator bout featuring MJF against Brody King…

Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed Ciampa as he celebrated with his family. Ciampa told Nair that winning the TNT Championship wouldn’t have been possible without them. He said AEW has felt like nothing but family so far, and added that the wrestlers in AEW are some of the most professional in all of pro wrestling…

6. “Babes of Wrath” Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. “Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. Cameron and Hart started things off, and within seconds the match spilled to the outside with all four competitors brawling at ringside. Hart and Blue attempted to suplex Cameron on the floor, but Nightingale ran in and caught her to stop the move. With Nightingale tagged in, she took control and fought off both members of the Sisters of Sin.

Blue managed to slow Nightingale down by hitting a rope-assisted DDT. Hart and Blue followed up with a double-team sequence, with Hart going for a pin attempt. Nightingale tagged Cameron back in, and Cameron responded by hitting the Sisters of Sin with a crossbody off the top rope. Cameron was fired up heading into a PIP. [C]

Back from the break, Hart was in control and made a blind tag to Blue. The Sisters of Sin continued double-teaming Cameron, with Blue scoring a near fall. Cameron finally created space by hitting Blue with a side suplex, and both Blue and Cameron were able to make hot tags. Nightingale came in firing on all cylinders, connecting with an enzuigiri on Hart for a near fall.

Nightingale went for the Babe with the Powerbomb, but Hart was able to stop it. Blue and Hart kept the double-team offense going until Cameron got back involved and hit Blue with a DDT for a close near fall. The fight spilled to the outside between Nightingale and Hart. Nightingale managed to make another blind tag, and after a quick double-team sequence, the Babes of Wrath scored the pinfall win.

“Babes of Wrath” Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defeated “Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue via pinfall in 11:24.

After the match, Thekla entered the ring as the Sisters of Sin attacked the Babes of Wrath. Kris Statlander then ran in to make the save and fought off Hart and Blue.

Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne quickly stormed the ring and attacked Statlander, leaving the babyfaces overwhelmed as the Collision came to an end.

Chris’s Take: This was a lively tag title match with plenty of action right from the opening brawl on the outside. The Sisters of Sin worked well as a unit, especially with the blind tags and constant double-teams on Cameron, while Nightingale provided the power and energy whenever she got rolling. The hot tag sequence gave the match a strong late stretch, and the Babes of Wrath picking up the win kept them looking like a solid championship team.

The post-match angle was the real standout, with Thekla getting involved and the Sisters of Sin launching another attack. Statlander making the save added a big moment as well as Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne attacking Statlander. Overall, this was a good main event that ended with a lot of forward momentum for the women’s division.

Overall, this was a solid episode of Collision with a strong mix of in-ring action and storyline advancement. Ciampa winning the TNT Championship felt like the biggest moment of the night, and the show did a good job setting up future programs with angles involving Darby Allin, Cassidy and Storm, and the ongoing Don Callis Family issues. The women’s main event also delivered and ended with a chaotic scene that added excitement going forward.