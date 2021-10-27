AEW Dynamite in Boston (reports needed), MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Bobby Fish, Harvey Wippleman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. The show includes CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish. Join me for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. AEW will also tape Friday’s Rampage tonight. Jake Barnett has the night off, but he will handle Friday’s WWE Smackdown live review.

-MLW Fusion Alpha features a pair of Opera Cup tournament matches. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. My review will be available as the show streams, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Boston. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 34 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent, and F finished third with 23 percent (the tribalism voting is something else). I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B as the majority grade from 40 percent of our post show poll voters. B finished second with 33 percent, and F finished third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Downtown” Bruno Lauer is 56. He worked as Harvey Wippleman in WWE.

-Bobby Fish is 42.