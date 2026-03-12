AEW Collision lineup: Saturday’s Revolution go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Mascara Dorada

-“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, and Austin Gunn

-Lena Kross vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Mark Davis vs. Komander

-Kevin Knight vs. El Clon

“Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

-Kris Statlander speaks

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in San Jose, California, at the San Jose Civic. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett is attending AEW Revolution on Sunday and is taking Saturday night off from his Collision audio review. I’ll be filling in for Will, and my same-night audio review, along with some bonus thoughts on the pay-per-view, will be available for free as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.