Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact, ROH on HonorClub, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Little Guido, Nidia, Kenta, Erick Stevens, Mae Young, Jerry Roth

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 3CT/4ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Unfortunately, I have a conflict today and won’t be able to provide live updates. We still hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped last week in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center Arena. The show features Moose vs. Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 23 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-James Maritato, who works as Little Guido, is 54. He also went by Nunzio in WWE.

-Nidia Guenard is 47.

-Kenta (Kenta Kobayashi) is 45.

-Erick Stevens is 44.

-Happy birthday to Dot Net contributor Jerry Roth.

-The late Johnnie Mae Young was born on March 12, 1923. She died at age 90 on January 14, 2014.