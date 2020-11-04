AEW pulls Scorpio Sky from Dynamite due to COVID-19 concerns

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Scorpio Sky will not appear on tonight’s episode of Dynamite as advertised. AEW announced that Sky tested negative for COVID-19, but he has been pulled from the show after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus within the last 14 days.

Powell’s POV: Better safe than sorry. Sky was scheduled to face Shawn Spears on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW announced that the match has simply been postponed, so we’ll see it once Sky is cleared.