NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Taz, Sam Houston, Rikishi, Tonga Kid, Tony Chimel, Andy Douglas, Dusty Rhodes

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 54 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 14 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sam Houston (a/k/a Michael Smith) is 59.

-Rikishi (a/k/a Solofa Fatu, Jr.) is 57.

-Tonga Kid (a/k/a Sam Fatu) is 57.

-Taz (a/k/a Pete Senerchia) is 55.

-WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel is 55.

-Andy Douglas of The Naturals tag team is 44.

-Ricochet (Trevor Mann) is 34.

-Madcap Moss (Michael Rallis) is 33.

-Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett) is 26.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels, Jr.) was born on October 11, 1945. He died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.