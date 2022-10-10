10/10 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson make surprise appearances, Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, DX’s 25th Anniversary celebration, The Bloodline appear, Sami Zayn vs. Matt Riddle, Bayley vs. Candice LeRae, Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson make surprise appearances, Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, DX’s 25th Anniversary celebration, The Bloodline appear, Sami Zayn vs. Matt Riddle, Bayley vs. Candice LeRae, Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano , and more (44:06)…

