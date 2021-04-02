Paul Levesque media call, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Madman Fulton, Chris Kanyon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be hosting a media call today to promote next week’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver events. If all goes according to plan, we will have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped Thursday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show will be the penultimate edition heading into WrestleMania. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review after the show.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. This is the final show before the New Japan Cup USA tournament begins next week. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jack Evans (Jack Miller) is 39.

-Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews) is 38.

-Madman Fulton (Jacob Southwick) is 32.

-Chris Kanyon (Chris Klucsarits) took his own life at age 40 on April 2, 2010.