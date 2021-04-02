What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Thee matches advertised

April 2, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight.

-Alex Coughlin and TJP vs. Misterioso and Jordan Clearwater.

-Brody King, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel vs. JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson, and Tom Lawlor.

Powell’s POV: The NJPW Global Twitter page is also teasing “huge news” for this episode. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.