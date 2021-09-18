What's happening...

Impact Wrestling Victory Road results: Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin for the Impact World Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin for the X Division Title, The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack for the Impact Tag Titles, Havok and Rosemary vs. Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles

September 18, 2021

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Victory Road
Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios
Streamed September 18, 2021 on Impact Plus

1. Steve Maclin beat TJP and Petey Williams in a Triple Threat.

2. Laredo Kid defeated Trey Miguel, Black Taurus, John Skyler, and Jake Something in a five-way.

3. Taylor Wilde beat Tenille Dashwood.

4. Matt Cardona defeated Rohit Raju in a No DQ match.

5. Chris Bey and Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay.

6. Moose and W. Morrissey over Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan.

7. Havok and Rosemary defeated Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to retain the Knockouts Tag Titles.

8. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack to retain the Impact Tag Titles.

9. Josh Alexander pinned Chris Sabin to retain the X Division Championship.

10. Christian Cage defeated Ace Austin to retain the Impact World Championship.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.