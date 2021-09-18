WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The updated card featuring five title matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, September 26 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.
-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella.
Powell’s POV: WWE added the Morgan vs. Carmella match during Friday’s Smackdown. It remains to be seen if WWE will add Big E defending the WWE Championship to the lineup.
