WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The updated card featuring five title matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, September 26 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Morgan vs. Carmella match during Friday’s Smackdown. It remains to be seen if WWE will add Big E defending the WWE Championship to the lineup.