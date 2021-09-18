WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: U.S. Title match and a second match set for Friday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship.

-Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.