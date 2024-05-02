John Laurinaitis joins Vince McMahon in requesting that the Janel Grant lawsuit be moved to arbitration

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis filed a motion to request that the Janel Grant lawsuit be moved to arbitration. The move comes shortly after Vince McMahon filed a similar motion.

Edward Brennan, the attorney for Laurinaitis, issued the following statement to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com: “John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded. My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration.”

Powell’s POV: Wait, so Laurinaitis has gone from being framed by his attorney as a victim of Vince McMahon to now having his attorney state that Grant’s allegations are unfounded. So which one is it, Big Johnny?