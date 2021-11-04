11/4 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Rampage Brown vs. Flash Morgan Webster, and Angel Hayze vs. Isla Dawn, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed November 4, 2021 on WWE Network and Peacock

A hype package for the NXT UK Women’s Championship main event of Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny kicked off the show… The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness …

Rampage Brown made his entrance. Flash Morgan Webster made his entrance with the rest of Subculture, who then ducked to the back…

1. Rampage Brown vs. Flash Morgan Webster. The two locked up and Rampage Brown used his strength to send Webster to the mat. Brown then sent the Welshman rolling across the ring. Webster rolled to the outside and seemed annoyed.

Webster came into the ring and went to slap Brown, but the big Yorkshireman blocked. Webster finally took Brown off his feet with a kick. Webster successfully jumped over Brown as he hit the ropes but eventually Brown caught him and slammed him to the mat. Brown hit a Gorilla Press slam and stayed well in control. A release back suplex from Brown seemed to take all the life out of Webster.

As Brown went for an exploder bomb, Webster locked on a guillotine to come back to life. Webster hit a headbutt and a dropkick to swing things in his favour. Webster hit a top-rope huracanrana that sent Brown to the outside. Webster landed a massive dive through the ropes into a tornado DDT. Brown beat the count at eight. Webster hit the senton but Brown kicked out at two.

Webster finally landed a slap and went for a clothesline but Brown hit one of his own. Brown hit the Dr.Bomb for the win.

Rampage Brown defeated Flash Morgan Webster in 07:12.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This is the third time Webster has picked a fight with a big man and then gone on to lose. The Welshman seems like he has something to prove but every loss is only adding to this pressure. It was a nice mix of styles as has been the case with Webster’s matches against other big lads. It would seem that Webster’s happy slapping will continue but will he ever get a win?

A video recapped Noam Dar controversially winning the Heritage Cup Championship from Tyler Bate when Trent Seven accidentally threw the towel in. Backstage, Seven begged Bate to forgive him. When Bate did, Seven told him that Johnny Saint had added them to the Triple Threat tag match to determine the No.1 contender for the Tag Team Championship…

Xia Brookside requested Sid Scala let her face the winner of the Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny NXT UK Women’s Championship match. When Scala refused she stormed out whilst calling her ‘daddy’… Isla Dawn made her entrance…

2. Angel Hayze vs. Isla Dawn. Dawn landed a stiff kick to Hayze, who then went for a sunset flip but couldn’t move Dawn. Dawn charged at Hayze in the corner but the debutant moved and hit a roll-up. Dawn kicked out and hit a fallaway slam. Dawn followed this up with a couple of kicks in the corner and then a backdrop driver. Isla Dawn grabbed the hair of Hayze. When she refused to let go by the count of five, the referee called for the bell.

Angel Hayze defeated Isla Dawn via DQ in 2:21.

After the bell, Dawn hit a swinging neckbreaker on Hayze…

Gibbons’ Opinion: We know that Dawn is on some sort of ritualistic quest to collect things. She has spoken about being one trinket away from being able to cast a spell. Well, tonight her focus was obviously on getting some hair and not winning. It’ll be interesting to see what she does next. As supernatural characters go, Dawn is definitely one that works as it’s more about her planning spells and rituals as opposed to performing David Copperfield-style illusions. Hayze was making her debut as one of a number of unsigned women that were given a match at the latest round of tapings.

Backstage, Sam Gradwell was watching A-Kid’s media interviews on his phone. He said he’d been to Spain and had a bad time and issued a challenge to A-Kid…

Webster gave an interview in which he said there was a moment when he felt he could have beaten Brown and that he would go to the next level next time. Stevie Turner interrupted and said she was on a different level to everyone else. Dani Luna said she only needed three seconds to beat her…

NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov came out and cut a promo. He said he wished he had better words to describe his journey from being destroyed to overcoming Walter and becoming champion. He said he had rid himself of self-doubt and that no weakness he had mattered when he focussed on his strengths. He added that he would continue to fight as his whole life depended on it but that he needed next-level competition. He praised A-Kid for his efforts against him.

Rampage Brown interrupted Dragunov. He said Dragunov was the man now but that he had unfinished business with him. He said he’d love a shot at the title and Dragunov said it sounded like a great idea. They shook hands and Brown hit Dragunov with a clothesline. He said he didn’t need Dragunov’s respect, just his title…

Satomura made her way through the corridors and Jinny accosted her and told her to enjoy her last moments as champion. Blair Davenport approached them both and said she’d be waiting for the winner…

In a dramatic dinner table vignette, Teoman and Rohan Raja said they were looking forward to their match with Gallus…

Nathan Frazer was watching tapes of Mark Andrews when he walked in with the rest of Subculture. Frazer said he would love to test himself against Andrews. Andrews said he was up for it…

Jinny made her entrance along with Joseph Conners. Meiko Satomura made her way to the BT Sport Studios, flanked by Emilia McKenzie…

3. Meiko Satomura (w/Emilia McKenzie) vs. Jinny (w/Joseph Conners) for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Satomura unleashed a kick to the leg of Jinny. Satomura struck again with a kick and then took Jinny to the mat. Jinny worked out and put the champ into a wrist lock. Satomura rolled out and reversed the hold. Jinny managed to shift the hold back in her favour. Jinny put on a standing reverse headlock but Satomura again landed a kick to the thigh.

Satomura took Jinny to the mat with a headlock but the challenger soon reversed it into a head scissors. The two traded strikes on the mat. Jinny worked the standing double wrist lock. When Satomura got to the rope, Jinny hit a couple of kicks. Jinny stayed on top and targeted the leg of Satomura.

Satomura escaped a single-leg lock and unleashed a flurry of offense to gain control. But Jinny sent her face-first into the turnbuckle and went back to work on the leg. She finally locked on the single-leg crab. But Satomura rolled over and hit a kick to the face to escape. Satomura unleashed multiple strikes and a rolling ax kick.

Satomura hit the cartwheel ax kick but Jinny kicked out at two. Satomura went to the top rope but Jinny knocked her down and hit the Make Over. Satomura kicked out at two but Jinny immediately locked on the single-leg crab. It took Satomura a long time to get to the rope.

Jinny missed a ripcord, allowing Satomura back into the match. She hit a frog splash but Jinny again kicked out. Satomura locked on the STF but Jinny got to the rope. Conners got on the apron but McKenzie hit the cutter on him. Jinny hit the ripcord koppou kick. Satomura kicked out and hit a kick and the Death Valley Bomb. Jinny kicked out. Satomura hit the Scorpio Rising and the Death Valley Bomb a second time for the win.

Meiko Satomura defeated Jinny in 12:38 to retain the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was a fantastic match and could be the best Satomura has had on NXT UK. Jinny looks better each time you see her. She’s a star and a future champion for sure. She looked dominant in this match. She was also calculating and strategic to target the leg of Satomura in a bid to rid her of her best weapon – her kicks. At the end of the day, Satomura had too much for Jinny. It looks like we will get Satomura vs. Davenport soon. It also looks like Xia Brookside is evolving into a heel character that will use her father’s position to get favorable matches. So we may see Brookside vs. Satomura first.