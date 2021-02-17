WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

What's happening...

February 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.810 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.715 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.935 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.806 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.690 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .57 and finished first, third, and fourth in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 17, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.437 million viewers for the President’s Day edition.

