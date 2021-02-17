02/17 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match, TJP vs. Josh Alexander for the X Division Championship, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Reno Scum, Trey Miguel vs. Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack in a four-way

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match, TJP vs. Josh Alexander for the X Division Championship, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Reno Scum, Trey Miguel vs. Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack in a four-way, and more (24:27)…

Click here for the February 17 Impact Wrestling audio review.

