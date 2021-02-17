NXT Takeover Vengeance Day poll results for best match and letter grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event received a majority A grade from 64 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. Only four percent of the vote grave the show an average or below average grade.

-38 percent of the voters gave Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship the best match of the night honors. Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Championship finished second with 35 percent of the vote. MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans in the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals finished third with 17 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore and I both gave the show an A- grade in our members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night. The predictable outcome of the main event worked against the match, but it was still a very well wrestled match and I can’t disagree with the majority of voters. I also enjoyed the surprise debut of LA Knight. It was another top notch Takeover event and the best Takeover of the pandemic era. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.