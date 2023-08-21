John Cena returning to WWE television next month, returning to the ring for an event in India

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena will make his WWE television return on the September 1 edition of Friday Night Smackdown. The show will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. Cena also revealed that he will be working the WWE event in India on September 8.

Powell’s POV: My best guess is that Cena will end up having a match with Grayson Waller based on the segment they had when Cena made a surprise appearance at the WWE Money in the Bank event.