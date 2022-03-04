AEW Revolution, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE weekend including MSG, Impact Wrestling Sacrifice, NXT Level Up, NJPW Strong, Dalton Castle, Sarah Stock, Crowbar, Yvon Cormier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. The show includes Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship, CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson, and the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Join me for my live review on Sunday beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena. The show includes Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage will be live from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. The show includes Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Join me for tonight’s live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin McGuire will be attending the show in person, so I will be filling in for him on the post show audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Tonight’s show includes Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoa. New Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-Impact Wrestling Sacrifice will be held on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall. The show is headlined by Moose vs. Heath for the Impact World Championship and also includes Jay White vs. Alex Shelley, Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino, Jonah vs. PCO, Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something for the X Division Championship, and more. The show will stream live on Impact Plus on Saturday at 7CT/8ET.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday morning. They may be delayed this week because he’s in Orlando for AEW Revolution.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-WWE is in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship, Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the Raw Tag Titles, Miz TV with Dominik Mysterio.

-WWE is in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell on Sunday. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Crowbar (Christopher Ford) is 48.

-Sarah Stock is 43. She wrestled as Dark Angel and Sarita. She worked as a WWE Performance Center trainer prior to being released in 2020.

-Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) is 36.

-Yvon Cormier died at age 70 after a cancer battle on March 4, 2009.