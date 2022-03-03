What's happening...

03/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 197): Mike McMahon returns to discuss AEW President Tony Khan acquiring Ring of Honor, AEW Revolution and WrestleMania 38 talk, and more

March 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com’s All-Elite Aftershow Podcast co-host Mike McMahon discussing AEW President Tony Khan acquiring Ring of Honor, what can be done with the ROH brand, AEW Revolution, WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon on Pat McAfee’s podcast, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 197) and guest Mike McMahon.

