6/20 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian, Rebel vs. Anna Jay, Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Max The Impaler and Heidi Howitzer vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir,  Miranda Gordy vs. Ruby Soho, Tony Nese vs. Warhorse

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 68)

Taped June 15, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Streamed June 20, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

An ad for Forbidden Door aired… Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Anthony Ogogo were on commentary, and Dasha Gonzales was the ring announcer…

1. Serena Deeb and ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Tootie Lynn and Heather Reckless. Lynn and Deeb started the match. Deeb tried locking in a cross-arm bar early but Lynn kept her hands clasped and used her foot on the ropes to break the hold. Martinez asked for a tag but Deeb ignored the request. Lynn caught Deeb with a dropkick but a second dropkick attempt was swiped away. Deeb backed off into her corner and Martinez made the blind tag. Deeb trapped Deeb’s legs while Martinez came into the ring and locked in a crossface on Lynn.

Reckless came into the ring and was caught in an abdominal stretch. Deeb then suplexed Reckless. Martinez and Deeb had words and then Martinez lifted Lynn up for a slam but Lynn slipped out and made the tag. Reckless came in and briefly had momentum until getting stopped with a spinebuster from Martinez. Deeb held Reckless for Martinez but then made the blind tag. Moments later Deeb hit Detox on Reckless and set up for the Serenity lock as Mercedes stopped Lynn from interfering and locking in the Brass City Sleeper. Reckless and Lynn both tapped out.

Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn and Heather Reckless by submission in 4:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: This match played out almost exactly as last week with Mercedes and Deeb being somewhat reluctant partners yet still dominating their opponents.

2. Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose) vs. Frankie Kazarian. Both men traded holds throughout the early portion of the match with neither man maintaining an advantage. Andrade got behind Kazarian but Kazarian was able to use his momentum to get Andrade out of the ring. Andrade attempted a shoulder block as he reentered the ring but Kazarian avoided it and hit Andrade with a leg drop. Kazarian was going to go over the top rope but Jose called for a time out distracting Kazarian.

Kazarian came outside the ring to go after Jose allowing Andrade to push Kazarian shoulder first into the ring post. Back in the ring Andrade started to work on Kazarian’ s shoulder. Kazarian kept fighting back and got a near fall off a crucifix bomb. Andrade responded with a big boot and tried to get Kazarian with the hammerlock DDT but Kazarian was able to escape by backing Andrade into the corner. Both men traded shots and then Kazarian came off the ropes with an elbow. Kazarian continued to fight back and flipped Andrade inside out for a near fall. Kazarian briefly went towards Jose again before trying to get the chicken wing on Andrade.

Andrade backed Kazarian into the corner and flung Kazarian off of him. Kazarian came off the ropes but Andrade hip tossed him into the corner. Andrade followed up with his running double knees and got a nearfall. Andrade went to go to the top rope and Kazarian met Andrade up there. Andrade knocked Kazarian down once but Kazarian came back and got Andrade on his shoulders. Kazarian then fell backwards and held on for a pinfall attempt that Andrade kicked out of. Both men then traded more strikes until Andrade caught Kazarian with a backbreaker/Flatliner combo into the turnbuckle. As Kazarian came out of the corner, Andrade hit El Idolo for the pinfall.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian by pinfall in 8:50

Bailin’s Breakdown: While the result was never really in doubt, this was a great match. I have to question why it was not the main event. Excalibur and Mark Henry said early in the match that this was a “monitor sellout” backstage and it would not surprise me if that were true.

3. Max the Impaler and Heidi Howitzer vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Rose and Max started the match with a lockup and neither had an advantage. They then traded shots until Max caught Rose’s fist. Rose responded with a knee to Max’s midsection and then brought Max to the corner and tagged out. Shafir entered and tried to crucifix Max but couldn’t get around, so instead Shafir got on Max’s back and locked in a sleeper hold. Max walked to their corner and rammed Shafir into the turnbuckle and Howitzer tagged in.

Max and Howitzer isolated Shafir in their corner. Max didn’t capitalize after getting Shafir down and Shafir was able to stun Max and tag Rose back in. Rose got Max down with a low dropkick and then rained down punches on Max’s back. Max pushed Rose back into the corner and Shafir made the blind tag. Shafir started to punch Max in the midsection and Max slowly turned around.

Rose came off the second rope and hit Max with Diamond Dust and then kicked Max on the side of the head. Shafir went for the cover but Howitzer broke it up. Howitzer dragged Max back to the corner and made the tag. Howitzer missed a clothesline which allowed Shafir to lock in Greedy. Max tried to make the save but as Howitzer was starting to tap out, Rose came in and speared Max out of the ring

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Max the Impaler and Heidi Howitzer by submission in 3:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: While this was no technical masterpiece, it was a very physical matchup.

4. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett. Lee walked past Strickland on the way to the ring ignoring him. Anthony Ogogo left the commentary desk as Lee and Strickland came to the ring. Vega and Strickland started the match with Strickland taking over early. Strickland turned his attention to talk to Lee which allowed Vega to make the tag to Fitchett. Fitchett and Vega got some double team offense on Strickland but only got a 1 count on the pinfall attempt.

Strickland started to fight back but got dropkicked into the ropes and Lee made the tag. Strickland elevated Fitchett in the air and as he came down, he was pounced by Lee. Lee splashed Vega in the corner then threw Vega onto Fitchett. Lee powerbombed Vega onto Fitchett but held on and lifted Vega up again. Strickland set up for the Swerve stomp but Lee hit Vega with the Spirit bomb for the pinfall.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett by pinfall in 3:08.

After the match Lee reluctantly fist bumped Strickland and walked to the back…

Bailin’s Breakdown: More storytelling than match with Lee being cautious in giving Strickland another chance.

5. Anna Jay vs. Rebel. Rebel came out to Britt Baker’s music but came out alone. Alex Reynolds, John Silver and 10 came out with Jay but then walked to the back. Rebel blocked a bodyslam and said “I’m a lot better than you think.” Rebel then with a knee to Jay’s midsection and lifted Jay up for a suplex. Jay slipped out and kicked Rebel and locked in the Queen Slayer for the quick submission victory.

Anna Jay defeated Rebel by submission in 1:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Not much to say about this one. It was a dominant win for Jay.

6. Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Warhorse. Warhorse and Nese had a pose down as the match started. Nese golf clapped and put his hand out. Warhorse went to shake it and Nese with a throat thrust. Warhorse fought back and hit Nese with a missile dropkick. Warhorse followed up with a pair of running clotheslines in the corner. Warhorse then had Nese on his shoulder but Nese raked Warhorse’s face and hit him with a spin kick. Nese then hit the double knees in the corner for the pinfall.

Tony Nese defeated Warhorse by pinfall in 2:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Nese got all his stuff in. The fans in St Louis loved them some Warhorse though. They were solidly behind him the whole match. Short form competitive match up for Nese this week.

7. Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy. Gordy attacked Soho before the bell by kicking Soho off the apron. Gordy followed Soho outside the ring. The bell rang as Gordy reentered the ring. Soho stomped on Gordy’s foot then hit Gordy with a pair of kicks and a forearm. Soho tried an Irish whip but Gordy held on and clotheslined Soho. Gordy and Soho traded strikes. Soho then hit Gordy with a Saito suplex and then climbed the top rope. Gordy got Soho on her shoulder but Soho sat out and connected with a back heel trip before lifting Gordy again and hitting her with Destination Unknown for the pinfall.

Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy by pinfall in 2:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another showcase for Soho though she didn’t show the signs of frustration she was last week.

8. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Anthony Ogogo) vs. Matt Sydal. Sydal was announced as being from St. Louis and got a big reaction from the crowd. Sydal kept Marshall off balance with his speed early hitting a Tijeras early. Sydal got a near fall after hitting the Slice. Sydal then climbed to the top rope but Marshall got up and went to slam Sydal off the ropes but was caught with another Tijeras instead. Sydal followed up with a leg lariat for a near fall. As Sydal got up Marshall pulled Sydal into the ropes.

Solo punched Sydal while Marshall had the referee distracted. Marshall slowed the pace and worked on Sydal’s back with a backbreaker. Sydal started to make a comeback but was tripped up in the ropes by Solo and got caught with another backbreaker from Marshall. Sydal attempted another comeback but was held up while climbing the ropes by Comoroto. The referee saw the interference this time and sent The Factory to the back. Sydal then came off the ropes with a double Meteora but couldn’t capitalize. Sydal hit Marshall with a series of kicks then hit QT with a low dropkick in the corner for another nearfall.

Sydal went for the Lightning Spiral but Marshall elbowed Sydal. Marshall went for the Diamond Cutter but Sydal with a backslide. Marshall came back and elevated Sydal with an elbow. Marshall then went to lift Sydal for a suplex but Sydal reversed it and folded up Marshall with a hurricanrana and held on for the pinfall.

Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall by pinfall in 7:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A very good back and forth match in which the result again wasn’t really in doubt. Seeing as Sydal is from St. Louis, having him being in the main event makes sense, tough I personally would have had Kazarian vs. Andrade there, and it was also my match of the night. Marshall and Sydal was also very good. A solid episode overall. Episode 68 clocked in at 56 minutes and 31 seconds making it one of the longer episodes of Elevation lately.