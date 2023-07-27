AEW Collision lineup: Big AEW Tag Team Title match and more set for Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews in a ladder match

-El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

Powell’s POV: Andrade’s stolen mask will be the prize in the ladder match. Collision will be held on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision the show airs Saturday on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).