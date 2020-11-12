AEW announces the signing of Jade, Tony Khan comments

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the signing of Jade Cargill.

November 12, 2020 – AEW today announced a multi-year deal with rising wrestling sensation Jade Cargill, who made an electric debut last night on AEW DYNAMITE.

During last night’s live show on TNT, Cody Rhodes was speaking about wanting another shot at MJF when he was dramatically interrupted by Jade, who proceeded to run down Cody’s “Giant

Killer” moniker. She revealed that she knows a real giant, none other than Shaq. Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes, then stormed into the ring to defend her husband’s honor.

“I joined AEW because here I have a voice,” said Jade. “I’m ready to shake up the women’s division, and I’m going to flip this promotion on its head.”

Jade, who played basketball at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla., brings a high level of athleticism and intensity to the AEW women’s division. With her background as a professional trainer and explosive demeanor on the mic, Jade is poised to make a powerful impression inside and outside the ring.

“We’re committed to expanding the AEW women’s division by signing great athletes,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “Jade is an amazing athlete, and she’s an exciting addition to our

women’s roster. I’m confident that fans will enjoy getting to know Jade’s strong personality and watching her development as a wrestler after her surprising confrontation with Cody and Brandi

Rhodes last night on Dynamite.”

Powell’s POV: I am looking forward to seeing what she can do in the ring. She has a strong athletic background and it will be interesting to see how that carries over to her in-ring work. AEW is clearly excited about this signing, as most of their signings have simply been announced via social media rather than in the form of a press release.