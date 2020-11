CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 764,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 717,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 17th in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 632,000 viewers and a .16 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.