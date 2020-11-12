NXT TV viewership improves, loses to AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 632,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 610,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 56th with a .16 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW won the night by delivering 764,000 viewers on TNT and finished 56th in the 18-49 demographic with a .16 in the cable ratings.



