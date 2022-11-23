NXT Deadline lineup: The card for the final NXT special of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for NXT Deadline, which will be held on Saturday, December 10 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.
-Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship
-Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (five wrestlers TBA)
-Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (five wrestlers TBA)
Powell’s POV: The event will stream on Peacock in the United States. Shawn Michaels will announce the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches on Tuesday’s NXT television show.
