NXT Deadline lineup: The card for the final NXT special of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for NXT Deadline, which will be held on Saturday, December 10 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship

-Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (five wrestlers TBA)

-Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (five wrestlers TBA)

Powell’s POV: The event will stream on Peacock in the United States. Shawn Michaels will announce the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches on Tuesday’s NXT television show.