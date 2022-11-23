NXT TV rating for the show headlined by an NXT North American Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 624,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 663,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for the rest of the week and Monday’s Raw will all be delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Things will get back to normal with next week’s NXT ratings being released at the usual time on Wednesday afternoon. Last night’s NXT finished 50th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.17 rating. The November 23, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 625,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.