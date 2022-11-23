AEW Full Gear poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 36 percent.

-24 percent of our voters gave Death Triangle vs. The Elite for the AEW Trios Titles the best match of the night honors. Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus in a steel cage match finished second with 19 percent of the vote, and Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara for the ROH Title finished third with 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the 2022 AEW Full Gear B- grades in our post show polls. The voting for best match was spread out. In addition to the top three, Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship received 15 percent of the vote, and Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship received 14 percent of the vote. I attended the 2021 Full Gear in person and gave that show a B+ grade. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.