AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Brody King vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley and Pac vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for a spot in the Dynamite Diamond Ring match with MJF at AEW Worlds End

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center.