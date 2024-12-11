NXT New Years Evil ticket detains

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote the New Years Evil show that will be held on Tuesday, January 7 in Los Angeles, California at The Shrine Expo Hall.

December 11, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that New Year’s Evil will take place at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7. The special episode will kick off the new year of NXT programming live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for New Year’s Evil will go on sale Wednesday, December 18 at 10am PT/1pm ET via www.shineauditoriumcom or www.axs.com. The official presale will begin Tuesday, December 17 at 10am PT/1pm ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/nye-2025-presale-registration.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.

Powell’s POV: Raw will debut on Netflix on January 6 in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, and then NXT will run L.A. on Tuesday. The listed capacity for the Expo Hall is 5,000. On a side note, the press release has a headline about NXT kicking off the new year, but the logo for the show lists it as WWE New Years Evil. Saturday’s Deadline premium live event was also listed as WWE Deadline.