WWE Raw rating: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.386 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.714 million average. Raw delivered a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.386 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.385 million viewers. The Monday Night Football competition was strong with the game between the Bengals and Cowboys averaging 18.645 million viewers across various platforms, which included a special a special Simpsons version of the game. One year earlier, the December 11, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.466 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic.