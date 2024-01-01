WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s Day 1 themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s World Championship
-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
-Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark
Powell's POV: The Day 1 themed episode will be held on in San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena.
