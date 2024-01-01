GCW “Aftermath 2023” results (12/31): Vetter’s review of the Do or Die Rumble match, Blake Christian vs. Miedo Extremo for the GCW Title, Nick Gage vs. Jun Kasai in a death match

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Aftermath 2023”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

December 31, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the Showboat Hotel

The crowd is maybe 500; that is good but I’ve seen much larger in here. Dave Prazak and Veda Scott provided commentary, and DP said they are planning a four-hour show to get us to midnight EST.

* The video opened with the Nick Gage-Jun Kasai video montage. NOTE: The “Nick Gage Invitational” death match tournament was on Saturday but I didn’t watch it. Miedo Extremo defeated John Wayne Murdoch to win the tournament and earn a title shot tonight!

1. “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku defeated Dyln McKay and Austin Luke to retain the GCW Tag Titles at 11:15. McKay’s usual partner, Marcus Mathers, is still at the Wrestival in Massachusetts. Ku and Luke opened and they traded chops; this is Luke’s second match of the day and he’s had several this weekend. ViF hit the Demolition-style flying kneedrop on Dyln. Ku hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Dyln at 3:30, and ViF worked him over.

Luke made the hot tag and he hit a German Suplex on Garrini for a nearfall at 6:00. They traded stiff forearm strikes. McKay hit a Lionsault Press on Garrini. McKay went for a Shooting Star Press, but Garrini caught him in a Triangle Choke. Luke hit a frogsplash. Ku hit a flying knee, and everyone was down at 8:00. McKay hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on both ViF. McKay hit a top-rope doublestomp on Ku for a nearfall at 10:00. Garrini hit a piledriver on the ring apron on Luke. In the ring, Ku hit a kneestrike on Dyln, and he flipped Dyln at Garrini, who applied a choke until Dyln tapped out. A really good opener, but the winner was never in doubt.

* A video package aired of Saturday’s Nick Gage Invitational. The video showed plenty of light tubes, staple guns and blood loss, convincing me I made the wise decision to avoid the garbage tournament. (I might have to watch a non-tournament scramble that features Mike Bailey and Jordan Oliver, though!) Jordan Castle replaced Veda Scott on commentary.

2. Lio Rush defeated Cole Radrick at 11:52. Good to see Lio back in action, as I haven’t seen him since he got ill in Japan last fall. Rush is shaved bald; the dreadlocks are gone. Prazak said Radrick is beat up after some violent matches the past couple of days. The crowd was HOT and split before they locked up; a lot of fans love the Gomer Pyle-style dork Radrick. Lio hit some punches in the corner and he grounded Cole. LIo hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Radrick hit his leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. Radrick hit a springboard stunner and they were both down at 9:30.

They hit simultaneous clotheslines, then stereo roundhouse kicks. Radrick hit the Little Sebastian’s Curse/pumphandle powerbomb for a believable nearfall; almost no one has kicked out of that! Lio hit a superkick and a standing powerbomb, then a discus clothesline. Rush nailed the Final Hour frogsplash for the clean pin. Good match; Lio seemed hesitant at first, working his way back into action. He really looks different with all his hair cut off. I’m not a big fan of Castle and Prazak brushing off Radrick’s loss because he’s had numerous matches this weekend.

3. Joey Janela defeated Emersyn Jayne in an intergender match to retain the GCW Extreme Title at 17:19. UK native Jayne competed in the NGI tournament on Saturday and the JCW afternoon show on Sunday afternoon. Jayne is listed as 5’2″ and 130 pounds, so she is certainly giving up a lot of size. She immediately applied a cross-armbreaker. He dropped her with a shoulder tackle. She came off the top rope, but nailed her with a European Uppercut at 3:00. She hit a German Suplex and a crossbody block in the corner, then a top-rope mssile dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00.

Janela got a door from under the ring and he set it up in the corner. She hit a spinning back fist at 9:00. Jayne hit a top-rope Frankensteiner, then a dive through the ropes onto Janela. They got back into the ring, but he whipped her through the door in the corner. She hit an enzuigiri that sent her to the apron. She hit a Dragon Suplex onto the ring apron at 11:30, and Joey tumbled to the floor. Janela nailed a Package Piledriver in the ring for a nearfall. She hit a top-rope Spanish Fly through a door bridge in the ring for a believable nearfall at 14:30.

She hit a Dragon Suplex and a running knee, sending him to the floor. She nailed a top-rope moonsault onto Joey on the floor, earning quite a pop. They got in the ring and Joey hit a clothesline, a Death Valley Driver, and a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a believable nearfall at 17:00, and he was shocked she kicked out. He nailed a superkick, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for the pin. Jayne really impressed me here; I’ve only seen her a handful of times but she showed a lot here.

4. Mike Bailey defeated Violento Jack at 18:36. Jack is another hardcore, death match fighter who was in the NGI; as Prazak noted, this is a clash of styles. Jack is thicker and a bit taller. Veda said this is a first-time-ever in-ring meeting. They immediately traded chops. Bailey hit a dropkick and his Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs at 2:30. Bailey nailed the Triangle Moonsault to the floor. They traded chops and kicks on the floor. In the ring, Jack twisted Bailey’s left arm and kept Bailey grounded. Bailey hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 8:00. He hit his series of kicks and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall.

Jack applied a crossarm breaker, and he switched to an anklelock. Bailey hit an enzuiguri; Jack hit a clothesline to the back of the head and they were both down at 10:00. They got up and traded overhand chops. They traded back chops. Jack ended the exchange with a German Suplex at 13:00. Bailey nailed the springboard moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Jack hit a top-rope superplex. He went for a Swanton Bomb but Bailey got his knees up. Bailey nailed the Tornado Kick in the corner, but he missed the Ultima Weapon. Jack immediately hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He tied up Bailey on the mat.

Bailey avoided a package piledriver, and he hit some superkicks. They traded rollups and Jack applied a leglock, but Bailey reached the ropes at 16:30. They fought on the ring apron, where Bailey nailed his moonsault kneedrop. Bailey nailed a top-rope Poison Rana! Bailey nailed the Ultima Weapon for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Bailey immediately hit the Flamingo Driver/modified One-winged Angel for the clean pin. That was really, really good.

5. Charli Evans defeated Resa Sera in a death match at 12:31. Evans is Australian, short, and I’ve seen her in multiple death matches. (Considering I don’t like death matches, I’ve seen her quite a bit.) My first time seeing Sera, who was in the NGI on Saturday. Resa has blue hair that had me thinking of Mia Yim. This crowd was hot and split. My guess is Resa isn’t usually taller than her opponent. Resa broke a light tube and jabbed it into Evans’ forehead. Evans did the same thing, jabbing the light tube shards into Sera’s forehead. Sera hit a Michinoku Driver. She got a rake with a half-dozen light tubes tied to it and she cracked it on Evans. Charli hit an Electric Chair drop onto a log cabin of light tubes for the pin. Meh.

6. John Wayne Murdoch defeated Daiju Wakamatsu in a death match at 9:12, I saw Wakamatsu for the first time just hours earlier as part of the JCW afternoon show. He was supposed to be in the NGI tournament on Saturday but travel issues made him arrive too late to compete. They immediately traded blows with light tubes, and Daiju shoved a gusset plate into Murdoch’s forehead and I’m done with this match. He hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00. Both of these guys were covered in blood already. Murdoch slammed him through a glass plate and he bodyslammed Daiju across an open chair for a nearfall. Murdoch tied up Daiju on the mat, and Daiju tapped out. Not my thing.

7. Blake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) defeated Miedo Extremo (w/Ciclope) to retain the GCW World Title at 17:34. I love the idea of Mercer being Diesel to Blake’s HBK; a great choice for an enforcer. Again, Miedo won the NGI a day ago to earn this title shot. Miedo hit a Thesz Press and some punches to the face. Blake hit the Fosbury Flop to the floor at 2:30 and he celebrated. In the ring, Miedo began selling his left shoulder injury, and Prazak noted how long Miedo has been hobbled by it. Blake immediately targeted the shoulder and worked the left arm. Miedo was tossed to the floor, where Mercer beat him up before tossing him back in at 7:30.

Blake stayed in control and he hit a 619 at 10:30, then a 450 Splash for a nearfall. Miedo hit a stunner and they were both down. Blake hit a running knee to the chin for a nearfall at 13:00. They had a tug-of-war over the title belt, and Miedo hit a DDT. Mercer attacked Miedo in the ring when the ref got bumped. Ciclope dove through the ropes onto Mercer, and they brawled to the back. Meanwhile, Miedo hit a Razor’s Edge overhead powerbomb at 15:30 for a nearfall. However, Mercer had returned to the ring and he picked up ref Dan Perch and tossed him across the ring! Blake hit a low blow uppercut on Miedo. Blake nailed the Rollins-style Stomp to the head for the pin. Good match.

8. Mance Warner won the “Do or Die Rumble at 46:54. Last year’s Rumble winner, Masha Slamovich, is No. 1. Tara Zep is No. 2; she was in the JCW show a few hours ago. Tony Deppen is No. 3 at 1:30, and he tossed Zep. Everett Connors, who competes frequently in Australia, is No. 4; he always is dressed like a Nascar driver. Jordan Oliver is No. 5 at 5:00 and he immediately brawled with Deppen. Veda pointed out it his Oliver’s last GCW show for two months as he’s doing a European excursion. Rico Gonzalez is No. 6; I presume a lot of guys who were in Battlebowl earlier in the day will be in this.

Philly Mike is No. 7; he’s new to me and I’ll compare him to Joey Janela, including a missing front tooth. Hunter Drake is No. 8, and he trade quick offense with arch rival Rico Gonzalez. Bam Sullivan is No. 9. Brayden Toon is No. 10 and we still have just the one elimination. Josh Bishop is No. 11. The camera caught Deppen seated on the floor. Bishop tossed several guys around and he eliminated Rico at 11:00. He tossed Bam, too. Bishop chokeslammed Philly Mike, then tossed him, too. Bishop hit a Black Hole Slam and tossed out Everett Connors. Bishop turned around and the tiny Hunter Drake chopped him to no effect. Bishop gave Drake a Razor’s Edge onto wrestlers on the floor to eliminate him at 13:00. That looked dangerous.

Mr. Danger is No. 12. Prazak pointed out that Deppen was now back in the ring; I see six in now. Bishop hit a fallaway slam, tossing the tiny Mr. Danger all the way across the ring. Effy is No. 13 and the whole crowd was loudly singing along to “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” Effy hit a Helluva Kick on Oliver at 15:30. Effy and Bishop brawled and they are closer in height than I would have guessed. (I always write that Effy is bigger than people realize.) Kevin Ku is No. 14, and he traded hard slaps with Effy. Sleepy Ed, who I saw for the first time earlier in the day, is No. 15. Again, he’s doing the stupid Wendy Choo sleepy gimmick, and everyone is down and asleep. Steph De Lander is No. 16 at 18:30; she got on the mic and said she heard it’s “Royal Rumble season.”

“Broski” Jimmy Lloyd is No. 17; again, he’s forced to join Cardona’s faction; SDL and Lloyd worked together and tossed Toon. Allie Katch is No. 18 and she hit her buttbumps in the corners on several wrestlers. Lloyd accidentally eliminated Steph at 22:30! Katch tossed Lloyd! Dominic Garrini is No. 19; Veda pointed out his teammate, Kevin Ku, is still in the match. Griffin McCoy is No. 20. Oliver jawed at Griffin and was nearly tossed! Oliver and Griffin traded hard chops while everyone else was down. Oliver hit the Acid Kick to eliminate Griffin at 25:00. 1 Called Manders is No. 21 and he hit a powerslam on Jordan Oliver. Veda pointed out that Masha is still in.

Sawyer Wreck is No. 22; she battled boyfriend Manders earlier in the day. She clotheslined Manders! She chokeslammed Deppen on the ring apron, and he rolled to the floor and was eliminated. Joey Janela is No. 23. Manders & Sawyer worked together to shoulder tackle Janela. Gringo Loco is No. 24 at 29:30, and he traded offense with Jordan Oliver. The massive Jordan Cruz is No. 25 and he traded big blows with Manders. Allie was tossed by Garrini. Effy clotheslined both Ku and Garrini over the top rope to the floor. Bobby Flaco is No. 26; hopefully he’s in for 30 seconds. Ciclope is No. 27 and he hit a Spinebuster on Mr. Danger. Ciclope eliminated Flaco.

Shane Mercer is No. 28 at 35:00 and he began punching everyone. He traded blows with the equally massive Jordan Cruz, and Cruz hit a German Suplex. Mercer tossed Cruz; let’s get a singles match between those two. Mercer gave Mr. Danger a Guerrilla Press onto Cruz on the floor. Oliver was tossed! Cole Radrick is No. 29, but he’s selling his injuries as he came to ringside, and Mercer quickly tossed him, too. Mercer hit a Tour of the Islands-style powerslam on Ciclope. Mercer picked up Sleepy Ed from the mat and tossed him at 38:00. Mike Bailey is last at No. 30, and he hit some Speedball kicks on Mercer, then a missile dropkick on Shane.

Sawyer chokeslammed Bailey. Manders accidentally hit Sawyer, and Bishop tossed Manders. Sawyer tossed Bishop! Bishop reached up, grabbed Sawyer’s arm, and pulled her to the floor. Ciclope was tossed. Masha jumped on Mercer’s back and applied a sleeper. They both went over the top rope to the apron. He kicked Masha and she fell to the floor and was eliminated at 41:30. Mercer kicked Bailey off the apron to eliminate him. We have four left: Mercer, Gringo Loco, Effy and Janela, and the 3 worked together to beat up Shane. Effy hit a Helluva Kick on Loco. Effy hit a Mafia Kick to send Loco over the top rope to the floor at 44:00.

Mercer hit a pop-up fallaway slam on Joey, then tossed him, leaving just two! The crowd loudly chanted for Effy, as they traded slaps and forearms. Blake Christian came to ringside and climbed in the ring! He helped beat up Effy. However, Effy tossed Shane to eliminate him and win the Rumble! A very well-done match. Mance Warner hit the ring and tossed Effy over the top rope and was declared the winner! (Again, absurd we have 31 competitors in the Rumble, not 30, and Mance was allowed to come to the ring about eight minutes after No. 30 Bailey joined the match.) Effy and Mance brawled on the floor and this got pretty heated.

* A short break while glass panes were set up in the ring.

9. Jun Kasai defeated Nick Gage in a death match at 17:34. Veda said it is 11:53 EST so this will be the last match of 2023/first match of 2024. Gage hit a spinebuster and immediately pulled out a pizza cutter and used it on Jun’s forehead. Jun tossed Gage through the glass pane at 2:30. Both men were bleeding from their forehead. They beat each other with light tubes and the crowd chanted “Happy New Year!” The crowd counted down from 30 to zero. Gage hit a DDT at 7:30 and he dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat, and he suplexed Jun onto them, then hit a Falcon Arrow onto the thumbtacks for a nearfall.

Gage poured tacks into Jun’s mouth, then kicked him in the face, so Jun spit out the tacks out of the ring. Gage did a Vader Bomb-style splash onto light tubes, onto a glass pane, onto Jun in a triple-decker structure at 10:00. They got back in the ring and whacked each other over the head with more weapons. Jun jabbed cooking skewers into Gage’s forehead. This is just gross. Jun powerbombed Gage through a contraption of light tubes at 15:30 but Gage popped to his feet. They whacked each other over the head with numerous light tubes. Jun hit a piledriver onto the pile of debris, then a frogsplash for the pin.

* Several of the top stars — Jordan Oliver, Masha, Gringo Loco, etc. — hit the ring and celebrated with glasses of champagne, as Gage said he hopes to make it to Japan to fight Kasai there.

Final Thoughts: Fans of death matches will enjoy this main event. It’s not my thing, but these two sure bloodied each other with lots of weapons. The Do or Die Rumble was well laid-out with some good stories. While I hate Mance Warner being such a ridiculously late entrant, it worked with the storyline of him recently turning on Effy and now depriving him of this win.

I’ve said for months that Shane Mercer is the most underused wrestler on the roster. It’s like Brett Lauderdale woke up and said to himself, “hey, I should use this guy in a prominent role!” Between being paired with Blake, then his multiple eliminations in the rumble, this was a great breakout night for Mercer. I want to see a singles match now against Jordan Cruz. Also a breakout night for Emersyn Jayne, who really came off well against Janela. Austin Luke has quietly had a good year and he looked great in that opening tag, too. As per usual, Mike Bailey had my favorite match of the show, and I’ve only seen a handful of Violento Jack matches before, but they meshed well.