WWE Speed – Michin vs. Ivy Nile

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Michin vs. Ivy Nile in the opening round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Who ya got when Michin and @ivynile_wwe go head-to-head for a spot in the #WWESpeed Quarterfinals? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TIRwk0An83 — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2024

Powell’s POV: Michin won the match to advance and will face Katana Chance in the second round of the tournament. Next week’s show kicks off the second round with Natalya vs. Zelina Vega. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.