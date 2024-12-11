What's happening...

WWE Speed – Michin vs. Ivy Nile

December 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Michin vs. Ivy Nile in the opening round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Michin won the match to advance and will face Katana Chance in the second round of the tournament. Next week’s show kicks off the second round with Natalya vs. Zelina Vega. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.

