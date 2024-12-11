Powell’s NXT Hit List: Eddy Thorpe twist, Trick Williams and Oba Femi, booking of the women’s division, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title, Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Eddy Thorpe twist: A show closing gem. There was a mystery created last week when Thorpe was laid out backstage and eventually pulled from the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline. It was unclear whether Oba Femi, who took Thorpe’s spot in the ISC, took out Thorpe or someone else would be revealed as the culprit. I don’t think anyone saw it coming when Thorpe signed the contract for his NXT Championship match and then casually informed Ava that he staged the attack. Thorpe’s explanation was perfect, as he stated that he got his title shot without having to go through 25 minutes of (Iron Survivor Challenge) hell to get it. This was so well done that I went from seeing Thorpe’s title shot as a throwaway television match to hoping that he’s protected when he challenges Trick Williams next week.

Trick Williams and Oba Femi: The first time the two men shared the ring was brief and yet very effective. They showed great intensity while locking eyes and sizing up one another before Eddy Thorpe interrupted them. The NXT Championship match at New Years Evil already feels like a big time showdown match and we’re only a week into the direct build.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship: A good win for D’Angelo and a loss that continues the story of Page losing confidence. I’m not sure where the Page story is headed, but he’s playing his part well and I’m curious to see how this will play out.

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee: A nice win for Evans. Lee has taken a step back as a heel, while Evans continues to feel like a rising star.

Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx: A decent match that included Shotzi’s return. The crowd was receptive to Shotzi and her surprise appearance was cool in the moment, but I’d almost forgotten about it by the end of the show due to the lack of follow-up. The pre-match debate between Jayne and Fallon Henley seemed fairly harmless and yet it left me hoping for a split. I like the three members of Fatal Influence, but they lack chemistry and I just don’t think this is the right role for the talented Henley.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan and Giulia: More of an in the middle than a Hit or a Miss. For as much as much boasting there has been over NXT having the best women’s division in pro wrestling, the booking of the female wrestlers leaves a lot to be desired. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria all arriving as babyfaces was a strange call, especially when Perez and Jade aren’t generating a lot of heat as the top heels. So while this match was fine, it didn’t feel like it belonged in the main event slot. Hopefully they can heat up Perez vs. Giulia between now and New Years Evil.

NXT Misses

Zaria: Zaria was introduced through a series of cool vignettes that made her look like a monster. Upon arrival, she has quickly settled in as an ordinary character who gets along with the babyfaces. Zaria is a strong wrestler, but nothing about her early persona is as unique as her look. She quickly went from looking like a potential badass monster of the division to just blending in. I really hope the creative forces are just laying the foundation with Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer, but I’m underwhelmed by what they’ve done with the big three newcomers thus far.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe: A minor Miss. This wasn’t bad for what it was until Walker took a hot tag and then there were a couple of awkward moments with Dupont. The post match angle with Dupont shaking hands with his opponents while Igwe balked at doing so may have been the first bit of character development we’ve seen for either man.