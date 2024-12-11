Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Reviews of matches including Danny Limelight vs. Ice Williams for the FSW Title, Kel vs. Amira for the DOA, Trevor Lee vs. Mad Maxx Ramirez

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

Future Stars of Wrestling, “Luck of the Draw,” Las Vegas, Nev., Nov. 24, 2024 (Triller+)

This show was held in a dark convention center room at the Silverton Casino Hotel, which is south of the main Las Vegas strip. The crowd was maybe 250.

Danny Limelight vs. Ice Williams for the FSW Heavyweight Title. This was the main event. WWE ID prospect Ice Williams won a Rumble to open the show and get this title match. Ice has good size; I’ve compared him to EJ Nduka and I wasn’t surprised when WWE gave him an ID deal. Limelight has done a lot of TV/movie work since he vanished from AEW TV shows. They immediately brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, Limelight kept Ice grounded and he choked Williams with his bandana. Limelight hit the Three Amigos suplexes at 6:30, but Ice escaped and hit a Lungblower to the back, and they were both down. Ice hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes at 9:30. Ice hit an enzuigiri.

Danny hit a modified Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Danny got his belt but Ice ducked it and Ice hit a spin kick to the head, then the “Art of Finesse” springboard stunner, and the commentators said it was a “shout-out to Chris Bey.” Danny was suddenly bleeding heavily from his forehead. However, he struck Ice in the head with his title belt right in front of the ref, and the ref called for the bell. Limelight hit the ref afterwards. Okay match; I admittedly was hoping for more here.

Ice Williams defeated Danny Limelight via DQ at 12:22; Limelight retained the FSW Heavyweight Title.

Inspire A.D., “Funeral For A Friend,” Austin, Texas, Dec. 8, 2024 (IWTV)

I’ve reviewed shows from this outdoor venue before; they are under a large canopy with the sides open, and there are maybe 300 fans watching. This show was 4-and-a-half hours, which is one of the reasons I opted to just watch two matches, as it appeared there were several matches that just weren’t going to interest me.

Danny Orion vs. Starboy Charlie. Orion is a top-five talent in this promotion, and the young Charlie is among the best of the California scene. Surprisingly, this match was mid-show as the “first half main event.” Quick reversals at the bell and a standoff; this is off to a good start. Danny rolled to the floor to stall, and it annoyed Charlie. So, Charlie took his turn to stall and sit with fans. In the ring, Charlie hit a head-scissors takedown and a dropkick at 3:30. They went to the floor and traded chops. Orion hit a moonsault off a chair and they were both down on the parking lot at 5:30. Orion rolled him back into the ring, where he hit a doublestomp to the back, and he was in charge. Orion hit a dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 8:30 and he jawed at the fans.

Charlie hit a spinning heel kick. He hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall at 10:00, and he pulled down the straps of his bib overalls. Orion nailed a flip dive to the floor at 12:00 and landed on his feet. Charlie hit an Asai Moonsault with them both crashing deep into the rows of empty chairs. In the ring, Charlie nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall. Orion hit a Tombstone Piledriver and a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Charlie hit a Pele Kick and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got up and traded roundhouse kicks to the head. Charlie nailed his Poison Rana and a standing corkscrew senton for a nearfall at 16:30.

Charlie nailed a superkick. Orion dropped him snake-eyes on the top turnbuckle and hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Charlie went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Orion got his knees up to block it. Orion nailed a brainbuster for a believable nearfall and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Orion nailed a spinning heel kick for the pin. That was a blast and exactly what I hoped for here. They shook hands afterwards.

Danny Orion defeated Starboy Charlie at 19:13.

Exodus Prime vs. Stephen Wolf for the Undefinable Championship. This was the main event. I’ve compared Prime to Elix Skipper or Caprice Coleman. Wolf wrestled 24 hours earlier for Dreamwave in Illinois. Like in a show I watched last week, Wolf was announced as being “No. 15 on the list of the top 500 Black wrestlers” on a PWI list. A feeling-out process to open but Wolf slapped him in the face, so Exodus returned a slap. Prime hit a dive to the floor at 1:00, then a slingshot senton back into the ring. Wolf hit a bulldog at 3:30 and took control. Prime hit a Stundog Millionaire. Wolf backed him into a corner and hit a series of punches and chops; the commentators noted how it was unusually cold and that made those blows hurt more. Exodus hit a clothesline and a spinning leg lariat. Wolf hit a German Suplex at 7:00, then a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Wolf hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall.

Prime nailed a standing powerbomb and he turned it into a Boston Crab, and the crowd taunted Wolf to tap out, but Stephen reached the ropes at 9:00. Wolf went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Exodus caught him with a stunner and he rolled onto Stephen for a nearfall. Some heels distracted the ref; Exodus got a visual pinfall the ref missed. They traded rollups. Wolf hit a low blow mule kick, then his pop-up stunner for a believable nearfall at 12:30. We had more interference on the floor. T-Ray Waterford got in the ring and beat up KC Kr’eme, but Wolf beat up T-Ray with a chair. Exodus hit a stunner on Wolf onto the folded chair! Exodus then hit an Angel’s Wings for the pin. New champion! The crowd went nuts for the title change. Good match.

Exodus Prime defeated Stephen Wolf to win the Inspire A.D. Undefinable Championship at 14:52.

Integrity Sports Entertainment, “To The Moon Tour,” Sydney, Australia, Nov. 16, 2024 (free on YouTube)

This is an auditorium with a stage in the background; I hate not having any fans across from the hard camera. Lighting and sound is really good. The crowd is maybe 150-200.

Robbie Eagles vs. Torture. This was mid-show. Eagles is a top Australian star, regularly competes in NJPW, and had a nice summer-long U.S. tour. My first time seeing Torture; he’s white and has the sides of his head shaved. He’s balding and appears to be in his early to mid-30s and he made me think of NJPW’s Chase Owens. Eagles came out second; he got on the mic and called Torture a coward for attacking him a day ago. Torture attacked from behind and they were underway! Eagles grounded him and tied up Torture’s legs; he went for a Texas Cloverleaf at 1:30 but Torture immediately grabbed the ropes.

Torture hit a flipping neckbreaker and took control, as Eagles immediately sold the pain in his neck. Eagles hit a flying kick to the chest at 6:00 and he got the crowd fired up behind him. Torture hit an Angels Wings faceplant for a nearfall at 8:00, then an Unprettier faceplant for a nearfall. Eagles hit a 450 Splash onto the left leg and he immediately locked in the Ron Miller Special (Trailer Hitch) leg lock, and Torture frantically tapped out. I didn’t expect that; usually an opponent gets out of the leg lock the first time, but later submits when it’s re-applied. Eagles is just so smooth in the ring, it’s clear why he’s been a mainstay in NJPW for years.

Robbie Eagles defeated Torture at 9:42.

Trevor Lee vs. Mad Maxx Ramirez for the Integrity Sports Entertainment Title. This was the main event. Ramirez has a short mohawk. I am fascinated that a promotion in Australia opted to bring in Lee for a short tour, and Trevor won the title a day ago in a four-way. A good tie-up to open, then Ramirez stalled on the floor. In the ring, Lee grounded him and worked the left arm. They brawled to the floor at 5:30 and fought at ringside. In the ring, Ramirez stomped on him and took control. He hit a suplex at 7:30, then a DDT for a nearfall.

Lee hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 11:30. Lee hit a top-rope crossbody block. A heel named Goldstein hopped on the ring apron, but Lee knocked him down. However, Ramirez immediately applied a sleeper, but Lee powered out of it. Lee hit a superkick for a visual pin, but now Torture was on the apron and distracting the ref! Ramirez got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for leverage for the cheap pin. New champion! I got to believe Ramirez learned a lot from facing Lee here.

Mad Maxx Ramirez defeated Trevor Lee to win the Integrity Sports Entertainment Title at 14:46.

Nation Extreme Wrestling, “NEW Uprising,” Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 9, 2024 (free on YouTube)

This is a really small room, so a crowd of 250 or so is filling it; a lot of people are standing against a back wall because there aren’t enough seats!

Zoe Sager vs. Cherry Blossom. Sager is a WWE ID prospect; she is a short blonde woman and she’s a heel tonight. I don’t think I’ve seen Cherry Blossom before; I think she is Native American and she wore light pink, and based on what the commentators said, I think this is just her third match. They seem to be about the same height, probably both around 5’2″. Cherry hit some armdrags early, then some dropkicks. Zoe choked her in the ropes and kicked her to the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Zoe hit some punches to the mid-section and was taunting Cherry.

Cherry hit an enzuigiri at 7:00 and a Pele Kick for a nearfall. Zoe hit a stiff running knee to the cheek in the corner for a nearfall. I’m liking this commentary team! Cherry nailed a dive to the floor at 9:30 and that popped the crowd. In the ring, Zoe hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall and she was frustrated she hasn’t put Blossom away yet. Cherry hit a superkick, then a top-rope crossbody block, then a Shining Wizard for the pin! The announcers agreed this was an upset. I am seeing why WWE liked what they saw of Sager; she may not be as well known as Zayda Steel or Kylie Rae, but I see the upside despite having faced fewer top names.

Cherry Blossom defeated Zoe Sager at 11:46.

Rise: Underground, “10th Anniversary,” Leeds, England, Nov. 22, 2024 (IWTV)

I opted to watch two matches that featured wrestlers who previously competed in NXT-UK. This is a small barn building with Christmas lights hanging on the ceiling. It is packed with maybe 250 fans. Lighting is merely okay; the hard camera is too dark.

Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley. This match was mid-show. I might have seen Huxley just once since NXT-UK folded. An intense lockup to open; Huxley (think Brodie Lee) is taller. A feeling-out process early on; Seven hit a bodyslam that sent Huxley to the floor to regroup at 4:00. They fought on the floor, and Saxon slammed him on the apron. In the ring, Huxley hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Seven hit a chop block and a bodyslam. They traded chops. Seven chopped Huxley’s leg and hit a DDT for a neafall at 8:30. Trent applied a Figure Four on the mat; lots of “whoos!” from this crowd. Saxon eventually reached the ropes.

Trent bodyslammed him, with Saxon’s legs hitting the ropes; the commentator said it caused more damage to the injured leg. Saxon hit a superkick at 12:00, then a snake-eyes on the top turnbuckle, then a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Trent nailed the Seven Star Lariat for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Trent snapped Huxley’s fingers, then hit the Bitter End (pump-handle faceplant) for a believable nearfall. Huxley hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 16:00. They got up and traded LOUD chops. Huxley hit his own Seven Star Lariat for a nearfall! Seven hit a low blow uppercut, then the Burning Hammer off his shoulders for the cheap pin. Good big-man matchup.

Trent Seven defeated Saxon Huxley at 18:42.

Nina Samuels vs. Millie McKenzie for the Women’s Wrestling Underground Title. This was the co-main event before a death match. Millie’s hair is really long right now, down to her belly-button. (Of all the wrestlers WWE didn’t keep when NXT-UK folded, to me she was the biggest surprise not to stick around.) Samuels came out second and her arm was in a sling! She also isn’t dressed to wrestle. She got on the mic and said she dislocated her shoulder five weeks ago. However, she slammed the title on Millie’s face! She ripped off the arm sling, and the ref called for the bell to begin! Millie was busted open from that belt shot. Nina choked her on the mat and ripped at her nose. Nina kicked the ref, too! Nina got a steel chair and slid it into the ring. However, Mille hit a spear and scored the pin! I didn’t expect this to be so short.

Millie McKenzie defeated Nina Samuels to win the Women’s Wrestling Underground Title at 2:47.

TWE, “The First Shall Be Last,” Red Bank, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2024 (IWTV)

This is their odd-shaped, dark building that makes me think of an underground bomb shelter. The ring up against one wall, with maybe 100 in attendance. I opted to watch the final two matches. Red Bank is a Chattanooga suburb, just north of the Georgia border.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Tim Bosby for the Action Wrestling Title. I just saw Bosby for the first time on a Memphis Wrestling show; he reminds me of WWE’s Jason Jordan, including his amateur wrestling singlet. They traded punches at the bell. Parnell shoved him off the top rope to the floor, and the ref went to the floor to check on Bosby. Tim eventually rolled into the ring, but Warhorse stomped on him and kept him grounded. Warhorse nailed a flip dive through the ropes at 4:30, with them crashing onto some hard (not metal folding) chairs. In the ring, Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a delayed vertical suplex. Bosby hit a German Suplex into the corner turnbuckles at 7:30.

Bosby hit a European Uppercut. Warhorse nailed a decapitating clothesline and he locked in a sleeper at 10:00. Bosby escaped but Parnell hit a dropkick. Bosby hit a German Suplex, then two more! Parnell hit some stomps and shouted at Bosby. Bosby applied an ankle lock at 13:00; Warhorse escaped and applied a rear-naked choke. Bosby again applied the ankle lock, with Warhorse reaching the ropes. Warhorse hit a back suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall at 15:00. Bosby hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex and went back to an ankle lock and the crowd went nuts as Bosby fell to the mat and locked in the hold in the center of the ring! Warhorse tapped out! I didn’t expect that! Parnell held that title for only 24 hours!

Tim Bosby defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell to win the Action Wrestling Title at 16:03.

Darian Bengston vs. Kasey Owens for the TWE Gig City Title and the TWE Undisputed Title. Bengston is a top-tier talent and he had a memorable ROH TV match this summer against Australian star Robbie Eagles. Owens is a rotund heel similar to GCW’s Jimmy Lloyd. SO, Owens’ Gig City Title is only on the line for the first 10 minutes of the match. After that, only Bengston’s Undisputed Title is on the line. (We saw that recently elsewhere.) They opened by trading overhand chops. Owens worked the left arm on the mat. Bengston has been champion here for more than 600 days!

Kasey hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. They traded reversals and submission spots on the mat and had a standoff. Bengston hit a top-rope corkscrew press at 9:00. We passed the 10-minute mark and the ring announcer declared that Owens’ title is no longer on the line. Owens snapped Bengston’s arm behind his back at 11:30, and Darian writhed in pain. Owens hit a running body block on the damaged arm and he stayed focused on it.

Bengston tied up Owens in the ropes and Kasey tapped out at 14:00, but the female ref rejected the tapout because it was an illegal hold. Owens hit a top-rope twisting frogsplash, but he sold pain in his knee, and they were both down. The crowd rallied for Darian. Kasey set up for a piledriver but Darian broke free. They traded reversals. Darian applied a half-crab and leaned back deeply (like Daniel Garcia does!), and Kasey tapped out. Good match.

Darian Bengston defeated Kasey Owens to retain the TWE Undisputed Title at 15:29.

DOA, “Airing of Grievances: Daddy’s Home,” Portland, Ore., Dec. 8, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a dark club and the crowd is maybe 250-300.

Kel (w/Abigail Warren) vs. Amira for the DOA Grand Championship. This was the main event. Kel is tall and thin; I’ve compared her build to Stacy Keibler. She came out to AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” and she wore all black like and looked like a 1980s rocker. Amira reminds me of Raquel Rodriquez but much shorter; she is a powerhouse and the crowd was behind her. Amira speared her at the bell and punched her. She hit a Stinger Splash and a running back elbow, then a cannonball at 0:30. Amira hit an Eat D’Feat on the left arm and began working over the arm.

Abigail reached into the ring and twisted the arm, too. Kel kept her grounded and the crowd was loudly behind Amira. Amira hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 4:00. The ref saw Abigail interfere and ejected her. Amira hit a German Suplex at 8:00. She hit a DDT for a nearfall, but sold the pain in her shoulder. Kel grabbed her belt, and they had a tug-of-war over it, and of course, it wound up striking the ref! Amira picked up the belt, but she tossed it aside.

Kel tied her in a Tarantula. The ref was still down. Amira powered her way out of it and slammed Kel stomach-first to the mat. They began trading stiff forearm strikes at 12:00. Kel got a spray bottle but accidentally sprayed it on herself! Abigail was back at ringside. Kel tied up Amira’s arm on the mat. Amira had a visual pin but the ref was distracted by Warren. Kel hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall at 14:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Kel applied a cross-armbreaker, but Amira turned it into a powerbomb. She hit a Mark Henry Slam for the pin! New champion!

Amira defeated Kel to win the DOA Grand Championship at 15:23.

Final Thoughts: I’m really enjoying popping in and catching just a match or two from the top indy names, especially if it was a show I wasn’t going to have time to watch in its entirety. Of these 11 matches, the Orion-Starboy Charlie match was the standout, but I really liked Bosby-Parnell with the surprise finish. I’ll narrowly go with the Prime-Wolf match for third. Again, while I really liked those two Inspire AD matches, that show had 11 matches and came it at four-and-a-half hours, and I just wasn’t going to get around to seeing that entire show.