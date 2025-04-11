ROH on HonorClub results (4/10): Robinson’s review of ROH Champion Bandido vs. Jay Lethal in a Proving Ground match, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Preston Vance

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 111)

Taped March 29, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 2 in Peoria, Illinois, and April 9 in Baltimore, Maryland

Streamed April 10, 2025 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise and Justin Roberts were the ring announcers…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

We started the show with a recap of Bandido’s ROH World Championship title win over Chris Jericho from Dynasty last weekend…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A great video package that really made the match seem pretty epic… at least until the Dusty finish with the bat and second ref. On a side note, oh no, there are lots of “In Action” tonight, here come the squash matches.

1. Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Johnny TV (w/ Taya Valkyrie) vs. Ryan Matthews, Jordan Kross and Drake Daniels. No televised entrances for the enhancement wrestlers. TV did a Spinaroonie and kip up at the start of the match, and the jobber responded by twerking at him. TV hit a neckbreaker and kicked him in the butt. TV choked the jobber in the ropes and Valkyrie slapped him as the ref pulled TV off. MXM came in and hit some running strikes and their pose combo.

TV and Valkyrie made out on the floor in front of the pose, with lots of tongue. Madden chopped another jobber and worked him over in the corner with punches while singing a song. MxM hit a sidewalk slam leg drop combo and TV and Valkyrie made out some more. Matthews slid out and got a tag to Daniels who got caught with a Hart Attack style move. TV hit a double stomp on Daniels who was on the shoulders of Mansoor who dumped him with a DVD. Kross got hit with a chokeslam from Madden. All three men posed and then hit a triple team DDT that was called “High Gloss Centerfold” and then all three of them pinned the jobber.

Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Johnny TV beat Ryan Matthews, Jordan Kross and Drake Daniels. by pinfall.

After the match all three men made the ref pose with them as Valkyrie shook her butt on the apron…

Robinson’s Ruminations: I guess the story of MxM feuding with Sons of Texas because they were belt thieves got transferred to a trios feud with Johnny TV inserted.

A graphic for Athena’s match against Harley Cameron for this weekend on Collision followed by a recap of the tag team match from Saturday’s Collision that featured Athena…

2. Marina Shafir vs. Nixi XS. Shafir hit some judo tosses, some chops and threw Nixi har into the corner. Nixi tried to fight back with forearms that Shafir just no sold, even though they looked like good solid forearms. Shafir hit a big boot, another judo toss and locked in Mother’s Milk for the tap out win.

Marina Shafir defeated Nixi XS by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nixi was wearing a Ren Fest clown outfit and had damn near clown makeup on, nice unique look. She threw good forearms and sold well for the offense of Shafir.

Backstage, Marshall Von Erich told Dustin Rhodes that he knew Dustin and Sammy Guevara could handle their business because they’re Texans. Marshall said that MxM stealing the belts pissed him off. Ross said you don’t take things you didn’t fight for. Dustin called them all stupid and said he wouldn’t back down from a challenge. Dustin extended the offer to MxM and Johnny TV for next week…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Actually a decent promo from Marshall and Ross here.

3. Preston Vance (w/ Jacked Jameson) vs. Tomohiro Ishii. The wrestlers traded shoulder block attempts to a stalemate until Ishii got the better of it and put Vance down with one. Ishii chopped Vance in the corner. Jameson got on the apron and pulled at the waist of Ishii and Vance dumped him to the floor where Jameson put the boots to Ishii and tossed him back in the ring for a two count nearfall. Vance worked over Ishii in the corner with some boots and a boot choke. Vance hit a vertical suplex for a 1.95 count nearfall. Vance threw some forearms that only seemed to make Ishii mad.

Ishii put Vance down with one forearm and then hit a backdrop suplex. Ishii hit a vertical suplex for a two count. Vance was able to tackle Ishii with an almost spear and got a two count. Vance tried hit discus lariat but it was blocked and he settled for a german suplex that Ishii just stood up out of. Ishii planted Vance with a clothesline and Jameson got on the apron. Ishii held him until Vance charged and the two Frat House members bumped heads. Vance was able to hit a pump kick and then a discus clothesline for a two count. Ishii came back with a headbutt and hit brainbuster for the pinfall.

Tomhiro Ishii defeated Preston Vance by pinfall.

After the match Ishii jawed at Jameson on the floor, and Jameson complained about having a broken nose…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Typical Ishii match, not that there’s anything wrong with that. It was a little shorter than I would have liked, and I didn’t like seeing Vance’s finishing move get kicked out of there at the end. Vance kicking out of one Brainbuster is going to be something that they say he should hang his hat on, but Ishii’s brainbuster is so safe and looks like a vertical suplex.

A backstage promo from after Dynasty aired with Bandido saying this moment meant everything. He felt amazing and grateful. Bandido said his mother was the real champion for being the caretaker of their family…

4. Dustin Rhodes, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Davey Bang and “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini, Kevin Ku. Ku kicked away the code of honor from Dustin. Dustin hit a shoulder block and his drop down uppercut. Dustin hit an arm drag. One of the other jobbers got a knee up, but Dustin knocked the two jobbers down. Ross tagged in and hit a dropkick. Garrini tagged in and got thrown with hip tosses and arm drags. Ross hit a hurancanrana for a two count. Ross got put in the wrong corner and the heels stomped and choked on him. Bang tagged in and raked the eyes of Ross on the ropes.

The heels did some quick tags but Ross was able to make them bump heads, but they recovered and hit a back suplex, superkick combo for a two count. Ross slipped out of a brainbuster attempt and Marshall got the hot tag. Clotheslines for everyone and then right hands for them too. Marshall hit some running clotheslines in the corner and called for the cannonball and hit it for a broken up nearfall. Ross came off the top with a crossbody and then everyone got dumped to ringside. Bang tried a top rope move, but it was countered with a claw from Marshall. Marshall hit a spinning Claw Slam for the pinfall on Bang.

Dustin Rhodes, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich beat Davey Bang and “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini, Kevin Ku by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Standard trios squash match. Violence Forever looked good in defeat which is more than most jobbers get on ROH.

The AEW All In Texas commercial aired with the wrestler voice overs that I said I really liked last week…

Backstage, Taya Valkyrie said she was going after Red Velvet and the ROH TV Title. She said that La Catalina was standing in her way. She interspersed some Spanish in her promo and said she was going to beat Catalina…

5. ROH Champion Bandido vs. Jay Lethal in a Proving Ground match. Big dueling chants as the code of honor happened. Bandido hit an early hot shot and they fought on the apron with Lethal getting the advantage with a dropkick and a huge suicide dive that sent both men halfway up the ramp. Back in the ring, Lethal went up top and saw the boot coming up and changed direction and tried a figure four but got rolled up for a two count. The men traded chops in the middle of the ring until Bandido hit a pop up cutter. Lethal got the boot up on a charge, but he ran right into a trio of tilt a whirl backbreakers.

Bandido tried X-knee but it was caught and Lethal hit a big clothesline. Lethal tried figure four again but got rolled up for two again. Lethal was able to lock in the figure four this time and Bandido struggled to the ropes and got a rope break. Lethal stomped on the leg of Bandido and kicked it out from underneath him. “One more time” chanted the crowd and Lethal looked annoyed by it. Lethal called for Lethal Injection but Bandido caught him and hit X-Knee. Bandido hit 21 Plex for the pinfall.

ROH Champion Bandido defeated Jay Lethal by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, Lethal rolled back into the ring and gave the Code of Honor…