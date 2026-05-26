AAW Pro “Homecoming” results: Vetter’s review of Rafael Quintero vs. Joe Alonzo for the AAW Title, Richard Holliday vs. Rich Swann, Maggie Lee vs. Blair Onyx in a street fight

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAW Pro “Homecoming”

May 22, 2026, in Merrionette Park, Illinois, at 115 Bourbon Street

Released May 25, 2026, via YouTube.com



It was dark in the room, but the ring was lit okay. Earlier in the week, AAW had announced their reserved seats were SOLD OUT! During a street fight in the fourth match, I can see the crowd is perhaps 400; it’s much bigger than it looks from the hard camera. Tyler Volz and Kevin Kellum provided commentary.

* AAW created some controversy on Twitter/X over the weekend, claiming that AEW pulled Mance Warner from their show at the last minute. Tony Khan immediately refuted that claim and said Mance was free to appear. Warner addressed the situation on his social media page.

Want to clarify this situation. AEW did not ask me to pull out of this show.

-my rate was never agreed upon

-I sent $400 to the promoter to cover the flight costs

I am sorry to any fans who were looking forward to seeing me at AAW. With transparency, I made a decision to… https://t.co/k2WjBs230S — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) May 23, 2026

* Promoter Danny Daniels said this was the first time in this venue on Bourbon Street in three years. He honored Dan Davis, who died six or so months ago, and was instrumental in their using this venue in the past. As per usual, intro music is muted for copyright concerns. I get it, but it sure does break up the flow of the show.

1. Kiran Grey vs. Stephen Wolf. Kiran (think Steve Blackman) has had at least four ROH TV matches now. I believe he has a legit MMA background. He attacked Wolf from behind, and we’re underway. They fought to the floor. Wolf hit a moonsault off the stage onto Grey. In the ring, Grey hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. The commentators noted Grey’s matches in ROH. Wolf hit a huracanrana, then a springboard clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. For the length, that was pretty good.

Stephen Wolf defeated Kiran Grey at 3:38.

* Backstage, Ren Jones was trying to get out of a match for later. He had’t “read the fine contract” that stated his bout is a dog collar match tonight.

* Heather Reckless had travel issues so her street fight against Maggie Lee was canceled.

2. Rae Larson vs. Rory Shield vs. Sierra in a three-way. Rory is from Michigan and she’s been here before. Sierra is a powerhouse and clearly stronger than the other two women. Rory immediately attacked Rae. Sierra grabbed Rory and hit a German Suplex. Sierra clotheslined Rae, then hit a senton. Rae hit a running boot on Sierra. Rory hit a bulldog on Rae at 1:30. Sierra hit a series of clotheslines on Rory, then a suplex. Rae hit a butterfly suplex on Rory.

Rory hit a second-rope crossbody block onto both women. She hit an Exploder Suplex on Rae. Rae hit an inverted DDT on Rory for a nearfall at 5:00. Sierra hit a back suplex, but Rae rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Rory got a rollup out of nowhere and pinned Sierra! That’s quite an upset!

Rory Shield defeated Sierra and Rae Larson in a three-way at 5:47.

* Isaiah Moore was backstage and said the whuppin’ he’s about to give Ren Jones is personal. He’s not letting Ren out of the contract for a dog collar match.

* Rich Swann was advertised for the next match but was replaced by Joey Jet Avalon. (Swann now has a different match later.)

3. Ryan Matthias vs. TJ Crawford vs. Joey “Jet” Avalon vs. Jake Crist in a four-way. No sign of Davine Thorne tonight with Matthias. TJ had a short AEW match last week, where he stood toe-to-toe with RUSH for a full 61 seconds. All four are pretty talented, so this should be good. Ryan hit a running Shooting Star Press on Crist for a nearfall. Jet hit a running Mafia Kick on TJ, then a powerslam on Matthias, then a Claymore Kick on Crist at 1:30. Avalon backed Crist into a corner and hit a loud chop.

Crist hit a corner moonsault to the floor. TJ hit a stunner on Crist on the stage that is adjacent to the ring. Matthias hit a top-rope missile dropkick. In the ring, TJ hit a DDT and Shellshock combo on two guys at 4:30. Matthias hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall, and suddenly everyone was down. Crist hit a powerbomb on Matthias for a nearfall at 6:30. Avalon hit some loud chops on Crist, but Jake hit a DVD on Avalon.

Crist hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner, and a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall, but TJ made the save. Matthias hit a leg-capture back suplex on TJ. Jet hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Matthias for a nearfall at 8:00. TJ hit a roundhouse kick on Avalon. Crist and TJ traded superkicks. Matthias hit a top-rope elbow drop, got a rollup with a handful of tights, and pinned TJ.

Ryan Matthias defeated TJ Crawford, Joey “Jet” Avalon, and Jake Crist in a four-way at 9:14.

* Backstage, Maggie Lee taunted and belittled Heather Reckless for not making it to this show. She vowed there would still be a street fight tonight.

4. Isaiah Moore vs. Ren Jones (w/Rae Larson) in a dog collar match for the AAW Heritage Title. Jones shouted his refusal to put the dog collar on, and the crowd booed and taunted him. Ren took the chain, and he clocked Moore with it! I started the stopwatch here; the commentators said we can’t officially begin until Ren has the chain on as well. Moore stood up, and he was bleeding. Rae put the dog collar on Ren and we got a bell at 1:06 to officially begin. Ren hit some punches, and he jawed at the crowd. Moore clotheslined Ren to the floor. They fought at ringside and played ‘tug-of-war’ with the chain.

They went past the guardrails and into the rows of chairs. These aren’t metal folding chairs either! Rae grabbed Moore! Rae’s interference allowed Ren to slam Moore onto a chair at 4:00. They fought over to a bar by the far wall — the fans really weren’t trying nearly enough to back away from this action! They finally made their way back and got into the ring at 7:00. However, Rae grabbed Moore’s ankle, and it allowed Ren to strike Isaiah and take control. Ren hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 9:30.

Ren wrapped a chain around his fist and repeatedly punched Moore. Rae hopped on the ring apron, but Ren accidentally crashed into her. Moore immediately hit a sit-out DVD for a nearfall. Isaiah wrapped the chain around Ren’s neck and choked him! Ren tried to hold on, but he eventually tapped out.

Isaiah Moore defeated Ren Jones in a dog collar match to retain the AAW Heritage title at 11:17/official time of 10:11.

* Backstage, the demented Blair Onyx accepted Maggie Lee’s open contract for a street fight!

5. Thomas Heim and Erik Surge vs. Amazonga and “Starman” Harley Rock vs. “Twist and Flip” Darren Fly and Nate Kobain vs. Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu in a four-way tag team match. Heim is scrawny, and he’s lost quickly here the past few months. I was just comparing Surge to former WWE wrestler David Otunga. Harley is also a scrawny white kid who has been tossed around a lot here. Twist and Flip are small guys, too; I’ve seen them more in Black Label Pro than here. Heim and Kobain opened. Rock got in and shoved Anthony in the chest, but Robert didn’t budge. Anthony slammed Rock face-first to the mat.

Tupu hit a Samoan Drop at 1:30 on one of the scrawny kids. Surge entered to face Tupu! The rotund Amazonga jumped in and traded punches with Surge, and Amazonga hit a running flying elbow. Twist and Flip battled Rock and kept Harley in their corner. Fly hit a second-rope double stomp on Harley. Heim hit a forward Finlay Roll and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 4:30. Heim hit a piledriver on the stage. Tupu and Anthony were beating someone up on the floor. Surge grabbed teammate Heim and threw him onto someone in the ring. Surge hit a sideslam. Tupu splashed Heim in a corner.

Anthony and Tupu hit a team delayed vertical suplex on Surge at 6:30. Tupu hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Harley hit a superkick on Tupu. Surge clotheslined himself and Amazonga to the floor. Heim hit a plancha to the floor at 8:00. Harley stood on Amazonga’s shoulders and splashed onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Amazonga hit a moonsault for a nearfall, but six guys broke it up at 9:30. We suddenly had the three biggest guys — Amazonga, Surge, and Tupu — alone in the ring, and they traded punches and chops.

Amazonga hit a Pounce that sent Surge to the floor! Amazonga and Tupu traded multiple headbutts. They hit mid-ring crossbody blocks and were both down at 12:00. Fly stood on a platform and hit a crossbody block, maybe 10-15 feet down onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Tupu and Anthony hit a team powerbomb on Amazonga for a nearfall at 14:00, but Rock made the save. Amazonga hit a running body block to flatten Harley Rock. Anthony hit a DVD, and Tupu hit a frog splash to pin Rock. There was never a doubt in my mind which team was winning.

Robert Anthony and Solomon Tupu defeated Harley Rock and Amazonga, Erik Surge and Thomas Surge, and “Twist and Flip” Darren Fly and Nate Kobain in a four-way tag team match at 15:25.

* Richard Holliday was backstage. He was supposed to face Mance Warner , but he will now face Rich Swann (who was originally slated for that four-way.)

6. Maggie Lee vs. Blair Onyx in a street fight. Maggie just turned heel here last month. She got on the mic and ripped into the crowd. Maggie (M By Elegance) is 5’11” and has a significant height advantage. Blair wore black with gold trim; I don’t think I’ve seen this gear before. Blair talked to “the source” (the voices in her head) before locking up. They each rolled to the floor and got a kendo stick, and swung them like light sabers at each other. They fought over the guardrail at 2:00 and into the crowd. (Again, from this view, you can see how this room is narrow but deep, and there are more fans here than you’d anticipate.)

They made their way to the bar and took turns slamming each other’s heads against the bar, then they got onto it and continued to brawl. Onyx made her scary twists of her head. She chokeslammed Maggie off the bar and onto five or so men on the floor! (I don’t recognize any of them, but they are presumably all trainees, right?) Blair hit a rolling cannonball onto Maggie and the men. They finally went back to ringside, but Maggie clocked her in the head with a garbage can at 6:30.

They got in the ring. Blair went for a Gotch-style piledriver, but Maggie blocked it. Maggie hit a Helluva Kick. They did the double hair-mare faceplants and were both down. Blair shouted that she loves Maggie; Maggie responded by throwing Blair into a corner. She grabbed the kendo stick and struck Onyx across the back at 8:30. Maggie put a garbage can over Blair’s head and hit a coast-to-coast dropkick for a nearfall! She put the kendo stick across the throat and cranked back on Onyx’s neck, but Blair escaped.

They fought onto the stage, and Maggie hit a superkick, but Blair creepily got back up. Blair hit a faceplant onto the stage and rolled her into the ring, but Maggie rolled to the floor to avoid the pin. Blair pushed Maggie into the ring and got a nearfall at 11:00. Maggie hit a chairshot to the head (Blair got her hands up to partially block it), and Lee got the pin. Decent brawl.

Maggie Lee defeated Blair Onyx at 11:35.

* Backstage, Jonn E. Bravo promised that the tag titles were coming back to the Besties in the World tonight. Both Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega spoke about how they were going to win. Bruss Hamilton walked up, but they all looked annoyed at seeing him.

7. Richard Holliday vs. Rich Swann. It’s a crime to see, yet not hear, Swann’s never-ending entrance as he weaves through the crowd. Holliday shouted his anger about how long that intro was. They shoved each other, and we’re underway! Swann hit a series of punches in the corner at 2:00 as the crowd counted along. Holliday took control, hitting a guillotine leg drop on the ring apron, and he got a nearfall. The commentators noted this is Holliday’s AAW debut.

Holliday hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00, and he tied up Swann on the mat. Swann hit a kip-up clothesline, and they were both down at 6:30. Swann hit some jab punches and a swinging neckbreaker, then a step-up mule kick. They brawled to the floor, and Holliday slammed Swann to the floor. Holliday rolled into the ring and demanded the ref start counting. Holliday hit a powerbomb in the ring for a nearfall at 9:00. Swann missed a second-rope 450 Splash.

Swann went for a Lethal Injection, but Holliday caught him and hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall at 11:00, and they were both down. Holliday went for his Signature Move (a low-blow uppercut), but Swann blocked it. Swann hit some kicks and a Lethal Injection, then a superkick. Swann nailed the second-rope 450 Splash and scored the pin. That was really good.

Rich Swann defeated Richard Holliday at 12:24.

* Joe Alonzo was in a tub taking a bath “earlier in the week.” He boasted about his success in AAW, even though no one wants him there. That’s definitely a unique location to cut a promo…

8. “The Hellhounds” Schaff and Russ Jones vs. “Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega (w/John E. Bravo, Bruss Hamilton) for the AAW Tag Team Titles. Bravo cut a heel promo and was loudly booed. The challengers attacked, and we’re underway! The champs are bigger and visibly stronger. Schaff (again, think Jake “Something” Doyle meets Braun Strowman) hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on Fitchett. Bruss jumped in, but the Hellhounds beat him up. Vega put on brass knuckles and struck Schaff in the back of his left knee at 2:30!

The Besties immediately began working over Schaff on the mat, keeping him grounded. Vega tied him in a Figure Four at 5:00. Mat jumped on Schaff’s back and applied a sleeper. Jones got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit some clotheslines and a suplex. He nailed a Spinebuster on Mat for a nearfall. Fitchett clocked Jones with the brass knuckles for a nearfall. Shazza McKenzie ran to ringside and attacked Bravo! She punched Davey Vega too. Meanwhile, Jones hit a Doomsday Device clothesline to pin Fitchett. Decent brawl — this was the right length for this one.

“The Hellhounds” Schaff and Russ Jones defeated “Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles at 8:36.

* Outside, Rafael Quintero talked about his match tonight. He noted he overcame the odds to beat Trevor Lee to win this belt.

9. Rafael Quintero vs. Joe Alonzo (w/Donovan Marcellous) for the AAW Title. Quintero hit a Death Valley Driver at the bell for a nearfall just seconds in! He hit a flying European Uppercut, and he dove through the ropes onto Alonzo. They went to the floor, and he whipped Joe into the guardrails at 1:30. They looped ringside, and Rafael hit some chops. Stevie, the eight-year-old kid who has been helping Alonzo, interfered, so the ref ejected Stevie! However, it allowed Alonzo to take control, and he choked Quintero in the ropes. Donovan choked Rafael, too.

Quintero hit a running knee to the side of the head at 7:30. Alonzo hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. They traded Dragon Suplexes. Joe hit a superkick and a leaping Nemeth-style inverted DDT for a nearfall at 9:30. Alonzo ripped off the turnbuckle padding. He grabbed the title belt, swung, and missed. Quintero immediately hit a DVD onto the title belt for a visual pin at 11:00, but Donovan pulled the ref to the floor!

Quintero hit a dive to the floor on Donovan, then a top-rope elbow drop on Donovan in the ring. Joe hit a low blow kick and a Pedigree for a believable nearfall! Joe hit a top-rope double axe handle, then a couple more. Some fans chanted, “New champ!” Quintero hit a German Suplex, then a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall! Quintero hit a pumphandle sideslam and the top-rope elbow drop. Stevie ran to the ring again to distract the ref! Alonzo hit an inverted DDT for the pin! New champion! “Sonuva bitch!” a commentator shouted. “This is the single worst moment I’ve ever seen in a professional wrestling ring.”

Joe Alonzo defeated Rafael Quintero to win the AAW Title at 14:53.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. After losing their home at the Berwyn Eagles Club, this was a good location to head to. Again, from the hard camera, it looked rather small, but the fans were mostly on the side underneath the hard camera. I enjoyed Swann-Holliday for best match, followed by the main event. Maggie-Blair earned third. The Jake Crist four-way could have stolen the show if it had gone longer. The four-way tag match was messy fun — it was unusual to have four bigger guys in that match with four scrawny guys.

Moore-Ren worked for me, and they set it up well that Ren was willing to have a match … he just didn’t want to have a dog collar match. What really works for AAW is that the storylines make sense and flow from show to show, giving viewers a hook to tune in every month. The backstage segments are always a hit with me; they establish a wrestler’s identity, goals, and ambitions in just 30 seconds. I don’t know why more promotions pass on having these types of vignettes. Considering they were without the planned matches for Mance Warner and Heather Reckless, they did a good job of altering the lineup and rolling with the punches. The sum of all the parts adds up to a fun show, even if it didn’t have a single blow-away, “must-see” match.